I am a router geek, currently using various MikroTik routers on a Voyager fibre connection.

I have a lot of Synology NAS gear, and love their user interface and build quality.

Synology routers have received rave reviews about their user interface and security features.

Voyager uses PPPoE with VLAN 10. Synology routers did not support this, until recently.

I have just purchased a Synology MR2200ac router, after waiting for two years for (advertised) VLAN tagging functionality.

I want to use the MR2200ac as a stand-alone wireless router, NOT as part of a mesh network.

VLAN tagging is now supposedly possible with the new version 1.3 Synology Router Manager (SRM) operating system - which I have installed.

Synology instructions don't even mention PPPoE VLAN tagging, and this is not offered as an option during the (versiion 1.3) router setup sequence.

Do any Geekzoners have experience with this?

Or have I bought a well-built, secure "lemon"?