How to set up VLAN tagging on a Synology MR2200ac router?
I am a router geek, currently using various MikroTik routers on a Voyager fibre connection. 

 

I have a lot of Synology NAS gear, and love their user interface and build quality.

 

Synology routers have received rave reviews about their user interface and security features.

 

Voyager uses PPPoE with VLAN 10.  Synology routers did not support this, until recently.

 

I have just purchased a Synology MR2200ac router, after waiting for two years for (advertised) VLAN tagging functionality.

 

I want to use the MR2200ac as a stand-alone wireless router, NOT as part of a mesh network.

 

VLAN tagging is now supposedly possible with the new version 1.3 Synology Router Manager (SRM) operating system - which I have installed.

 

Synology instructions don't even mention PPPoE VLAN tagging, and this is not offered as an option during the (versiion 1.3) router setup sequence.

 

Do any Geekzoners have experience with this?

 

Or have I bought a well-built, secure "lemon"?




https://kb.synology.com/en-uk/SRM/tutorial/If_my_ISP_requires_that_I_set_a_VLAN_tag_but_does_not_provide_IPTV_VoIP_services_how_should_my_settings_be_configured




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

Synology routers supported VLAN since the start. 


Click ISP Settings (IPTV & VOIP):




freitasm:  Synology routers supported VLAN since the start. 

 

Click ISP Settings (IPTV & VOIP):

 

 

I suspect that your screen shot is from a Synology RT2600ac

 

The MR2200ac has only two Ethernet ports - LAN and WAN - and the interface looks like this:

 

 

I get a good WiFi connection to the router, but no Internet connection with this setting.




The setting is correct. Do you need a PPPOE login for your ISP? Is it correct?




