Recommend me a wifi 6 router for fiber for under $200
heavenlywild

#312162 22-Mar-2024 10:57
I am looking to upgrade from my Frizbox which apparently was realised over a decade ago.

 

I don't need anything fancy, just after a fiber-compatible router with wifi 6. I don't do online gaming.

 

Any recommendations for under $200?




nedkelly
  #3209524 22-Mar-2024 11:14
In before someone else, Newer Fritzbox? 

 

I have personally grabbed 2 or 3 for around $30 from Trademe to keep as spares mainly for my friends that live rural and seem to lose roughly a modem/router every year so far.

 
 
 
 

nztim
  #3209530 22-Mar-2024 11:49
Your problem is "under $200"

 

Wifi6 is pointless unless you have 4x4 MIMO and that comes with a price tag

 

I am not suggesting to people to the netgear orbi pro, this is because it has 2x 5ghz radios so one can be used as backhaul eliminating the requirement for ethernet backhaul while also eliminating repeating

 

It comes at a hefty price tag though (with good reason) 

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETNGR6082/NETGEAR-Orbi-Pro-WiFi-6-Tri-band-AX6000-Mesh-Syste

 

failing that do you NEED wifi6? can you use the devices you want gigabit speed on Wired?




mrgsm021
  #3209536 22-Mar-2024 12:08
Personally, I get second hand wired/wireless routers (and mesh), no point spending big $$ on them brand new.

 

Currently happily running Mikrotik with two Asus XT8 AX6600 in AP mode (with Ethernet backhauls) on One NZ gig fibre, all used off TM.



Linux
  #3209538 22-Mar-2024 12:15
I am running a Fritzbox 7530ax on my Fibre connection but sorry they retail for around $280

heavenlywild

  #3209556 22-Mar-2024 12:24
Thanks for the recommendations.

 

Is this any good?

 

https://www.amazon.com.au/TP-Link-Dual-Band-Supported-Compatible-Security/dp/B09BMXXW6N

 

VS 

 

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/tp-link-ax1800-wi-fi-6-router/N208468.html




cddt
  #3209568 22-Mar-2024 13:11
Do you need to upgrade your router? If you're looking for better wifi coverage and speed, you could retain your current router (which probably routes just fine), turn off the wifi, and get a decent AP. 

 

E.g. GWN7660 is ~$200. 




nztim
  #3209569 22-Mar-2024 13:16
cddt:

 

Do you need to upgrade your router? If you're looking for better wifi coverage and speed, you could retain your current router (which probably routes just fine), turn off the wifi, and get a decent AP. 

 

E.g. GWN7660 is ~$200. 

 

 

only 2x2




heavenlywild

  #3209571 22-Mar-2024 13:17
What does 2x2 mean? Sorry I am a noob!




nztim
  #3209576 22-Mar-2024 13:21
heavenlywild:

 

What does 2x2 mean? Sorry I am a noob!

 

 

2x2 MIMO if you AP and Devices support it you want 4x4 MIMO

 

MIMO = Multiple Input, Multiple Output its how you push uber Wi-Fi speeds




heavenlywild

  #3209577 22-Mar-2024 13:22
nztim:

 

heavenlywild:

 

What does 2x2 mean? Sorry I am a noob!

 

 

2x2 MIMO if you AP and Devices support it you want 4x4 MIMO

 

MIMO = Multiple Input, Multiple Output its how you push uber Wi-Fi speeds

 

 

Is that the same tech as being able to connect to both 2.4 and 6GHz bands?




cddt
  #3209587 22-Mar-2024 13:39
nztim:

 

cddt:

 

E.g. GWN7660 is ~$200. 

 

 

only 2x2

 

 

Correct, but probably more than sufficient for the vast majority of home users. 

 

GWN7664 is 4x4 but over OP's budget at ~$350, and 99% of people won't notice a difference. 




michaelmurfy
meow
  #3209591 22-Mar-2024 14:03
Geez guys... 2x2 WiFi AX (WiFi 6) is quite a bit better than 2x2 Wireless AC. For the normal person this is all they need as many devices only use 2x2. I personally only use 2x2 AX and get ~800Mbit over WiFi which is plenty for my devices.

 

For an all in one router I recommend 2 options you can buy straight away,

 

Spark Smart Modem 3 - you can pick these up from Trademe for cheap else straight from a Spark Store. These are 4x4 AX and a pretty good (but simple) router.

 

Grandstream GWN7062 - Just 2x2 AX but a really good router also: https://www.gowifi.co.nz/grandstreamnetworks/gwn7062.html 




heavenlywild

  #3209592 22-Mar-2024 14:09
Keen on the Spark modem 3. I take it I can still use it with a 2D connection?




nztim
  #3209594 22-Mar-2024 14:13
michaelmurfy:

 

Geez guys... 2x2 WiFi AX (WiFi 6) is quite a bit better than 2x2 Wireless AC. For the normal person this is all they need as many devices only use 2x2. I personally only use 2x2 AX and get ~800Mbit over WiFi which is plenty for my devices.

 

 

800mbit is not Gigabit :)

 

Sometimes I forget I am not the one paying the bill lol 




nztim
  #3209595 22-Mar-2024 14:14
heavenlywild:

 

Keen on the Spark modem 3. I take it I can still use it with a 2D connection?

 

 

Yes Spark is PPPoE VLAN10 2degress is PPPoE or IPoE VLAN10

 

you will get slightly better performance switching to IPoE




