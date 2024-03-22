heavenlywild:

I am looking to upgrade from my Frizbox which apparently was realised over a decade ago.
I don't need anything fancy, just after a fiber-compatible router with wifi 6. I don't do online gaming.
Any recommendations for under $200?
In before someone else, Newer Fritzbox?
I have personally grabbed 2 or 3 for around $30 from Trademe to keep as spares mainly for my friends that live rural and seem to lose roughly a modem/router every year so far.
Your problem is "under $200"
Wifi6 is pointless unless you have 4x4 MIMO and that comes with a price tag
I am not suggesting to people to the netgear orbi pro, this is because it has 2x 5ghz radios so one can be used as backhaul eliminating the requirement for ethernet backhaul while also eliminating repeating
It comes at a hefty price tag though (with good reason)
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETNGR6082/NETGEAR-Orbi-Pro-WiFi-6-Tri-band-AX6000-Mesh-Syste
failing that do you NEED wifi6? can you use the devices you want gigabit speed on Wired?
Personally, I get second hand wired/wireless routers (and mesh), no point spending big $$ on them brand new.
Currently happily running Mikrotik with two Asus XT8 AX6600 in AP mode (with Ethernet backhauls) on One NZ gig fibre, all used off TM.
I am running a Fritzbox 7530ax on my Fibre connection but sorry they retail for around $280
Thanks for the recommendations.
Is this any good?
https://www.amazon.com.au/TP-Link-Dual-Band-Supported-Compatible-Security/dp/B09BMXXW6N
VS
https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/tp-link-ax1800-wi-fi-6-router/N208468.html
cddt:
Do you need to upgrade your router? If you're looking for better wifi coverage and speed, you could retain your current router (which probably routes just fine), turn off the wifi, and get a decent AP.
E.g. GWN7660 is ~$200.
only 2x2
What does 2x2 mean? Sorry I am a noob!
2x2 MIMO if you AP and Devices support it you want 4x4 MIMO
MIMO = Multiple Input, Multiple Output its how you push uber Wi-Fi speeds
nztim:
Is that the same tech as being able to connect to both 2.4 and 6GHz bands?
Geez guys... 2x2 WiFi AX (WiFi 6) is quite a bit better than 2x2 Wireless AC. For the normal person this is all they need as many devices only use 2x2. I personally only use 2x2 AX and get ~800Mbit over WiFi which is plenty for my devices.
For an all in one router I recommend 2 options you can buy straight away,
Spark Smart Modem 3 - you can pick these up from Trademe for cheap else straight from a Spark Store. These are 4x4 AX and a pretty good (but simple) router.
Grandstream GWN7062 - Just 2x2 AX but a really good router also: https://www.gowifi.co.nz/grandstreamnetworks/gwn7062.html
Keen on the Spark modem 3. I take it I can still use it with a 2D connection?
michaelmurfy:
Geez guys... 2x2 WiFi AX (WiFi 6) is quite a bit better than 2x2 Wireless AC. For the normal person this is all they need as many devices only use 2x2. I personally only use 2x2 AX and get ~800Mbit over WiFi which is plenty for my devices.
800mbit is not Gigabit :)
Sometimes I forget I am not the one paying the bill lol
heavenlywild:
Keen on the Spark modem 3. I take it I can still use it with a 2D connection?
Yes Spark is PPPoE VLAN10 2degress is PPPoE or IPoE VLAN10
you will get slightly better performance switching to IPoE
