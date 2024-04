Currently have the Spark Modem 3 and looking to extend wifi with the Smart Mesh 2.

Can i connect the devices with ethernet cable as a backhaul to extend the wifi(both same ssid and pass)?

Noticed on their setup they only mention removing the ethernet cable

https://www.spark.co.nz/help/internet/set-up/set-up-smart-mesh-2/#set-up-with-compatible-modem

Anyone have this setup?

Smart Mesh 2 any good?