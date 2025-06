Mine did the same - it's a known fault with these models that they run hot and overheat.

If you've got it mounted outside, like mine was, the heat distorts the top cap and allows water in which kills it pretty quickly.

If you want it replaced, go to the Uniquiti RMA site https://rma.ui.com/ register, and enter it's serial number (or MAC address). The site will tell you if it's still covered. From there you can log an RMA request and they'll get back to you fairly quickly hopefully accepting the request. Now log a ticket with PBtech and let them know that Ubiquiti has approved an RMA - they should ask for the paperwork from Ubiquiti then take it back and process it.

I suspect if you go straight to PBtech they'll dismiss it as out of their default 12 month warranty period.