Just finished assembling mine just now. Did have other ideas, but didn't happen.... maybe down the track :)

Is located in my home office which is the end of the garage (deep garage, walled off section for my office).

Is sitting on bits of wood to keep off floor in case the water pump thats right next to it decides to leak :D

Server (i5 6500), Alexa speaker, 8 port switch, NAS, and UPS which the NAS and server are connected to. Network is fed by a 15m outdoor CAT6 run down to the other end of the house where the ONT and router are connected to Quic.

I did get a free HP enterprise grade switch, but it dosent quite fit in the boxing.... so will leave that out for now.