Fritz!box 7530 Parental Controls not displaying online time
#318439 17-Jan-2025 20:05
I have (to the best of my ability) set up access profiles on the Fritz!box 7530, and a daily usage limite on the profiles.

 

However it is not displaying how much online time has lapsed. All of a sudden the Internet will stop working for these devices, so I know the limit is working. But I would like to see the online time progress on the bar:


All they say (if you hover over with a mouse) is 00:00 of 02:00 [or whatever the limit you have set] hours. 
Any way to fix this? I've tried googling but the results aren't quite what I am after. 

  #3332836 17-Jan-2025 20:27
Are you sure the devices you want to monitor are part of that access profile group? How sure are you limits are actually working?

If the devices are iphones apple has implemented a sneaky way of bypassing the access restrictions by constantly changing the mac addresse on the device. If this is the case then you need to set the security in wifi settings to not allow any new wireless devices. 

Then on the iphones themselves you need to make sure that private wifi address and limit IP address tracking is switched off in network settings, this will stop the mac address from constanty changing though there will be a privacy warning on the device - just ignore it. 

I had this same issue a while back, kids were getting unlimited wifi even though I thought it was configured correctly. 

 
 
 
 

  #3332869 18-Jan-2025 09:18
Wombat1:

 

Are you sure the devices you want to monitor are part of that access profile group? How sure are you limits are actually working?



Pretty sure, let's say an access profile has a limit of 2 hours; roughly when 2 hours has passed then the device loses access to the Internet, resulting in upset kids ha ha. I've just discovered this article, that refers to web pages, I wonder if online time meter cannot measure time from apps? https://fritzhelp.avm.de/help/en/FRITZ-Box-7530-avme/avme/021/hilfe_kindersicherung_onlinezaehler 

 

Wombat1:

If the devices are iphones apple has implemented a sneaky way of bypassing the access restrictions by constantly changing the mac addresse on the device. If this is the case then you need to set the security in wifi settings to not allow any new wireless devices. 

Then on the iphones themselves you need to make sure that private wifi address and limit IP address tracking is switched off in network settings, this will stop the mac address from constanty changing though there will be a privacy warning on the device - just ignore it. 

 



It's a mix of devices, none are iPhones/iPads. E.g. Meta Quest 3S VR, Lenovo tablet, and a PC (via Ethernet connection). 
Where in the fritzbox would I look to adjust wifi settings to not allow new wireless devices? And how would that work, when I have friends/family visiting and want to connect to the Wifi, if "new" wireless devices are not permitted?

Also, I imagine that on the devices themselves I need to check if there is an option to stop MAC addresses renewing? 

  #3332895 18-Jan-2025 11:27
Strange its working for me, I am using Time Limit, dont have anything configured for time budget. 

Are you running latest Fritzbox FW (mine is 7.59)? Maybe also check time on fritzbox is set correctly and try with a different browser? 



  #3333008 18-Jan-2025 17:20
Yes, my Fritzbox is also on latest version (7.59).
Have looked in Edge. It all appears the same, no progress on the bar. 
Out of curiousity, I turned off shared budget, to see if that affects anything. No progress on the online time bar. 

 

Running out of ideas... 

 

Also, as a side note, this is a bit clunky to use (or I am doing it wrong?) because even with the set period of time during the day, somehow their Internet access gets cut off when the time (e.g. 2 hours) has passed, unless they turn the devices completely off. Kind of makes sense, with apps/device running in background. Is there a way to "pause" the device's use? 

 

Or, should I look to using a different router that may be more user-friendly? 

  #3333020 18-Jan-2025 18:40
Dont enable time budget, its a silly feature if you ask me because devices are on all the time anyway.  The only way to pause device use would be to switch off wifi on the device, personally I would not bother with it. 

Not sure what else you can try, and I have run out of ideas not too. 

