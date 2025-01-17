I have (to the best of my ability) set up access profiles on the Fritz!box 7530, and a daily usage limite on the profiles.

However it is not displaying how much online time has lapsed. All of a sudden the Internet will stop working for these devices, so I know the limit is working. But I would like to see the online time progress on the bar:





All they say (if you hover over with a mouse) is 00:00 of 02:00 [or whatever the limit you have set] hours.

Any way to fix this? I've tried googling but the results aren't quite what I am after.



