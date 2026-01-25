scranefield

I have a TP-Link Archer GXE75 router that I am currently using with Spark fibre broadband. I am thinking of changing my broadband provider to Genesis, but their website says I would need a modem that supports IPoE.

The GXE75 specifications say the WAN types it supports include "Dynamic IP" but IPoE isn't mentioned specifically. I understand that IPoE is a protocol that provides a dynamic IP address, but is it exactly the same thing as "Dynamic IP"? Can i be confident that the GXE75 will work with Genesis broadband?