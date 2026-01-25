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ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)My TP-Link Archer GXE75 supports "Dynamic IP". Is that the same as IPoE?
scranefield

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#323851 25-Jan-2026 21:48
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I have a TP-Link Archer GXE75 router that I am currently using with Spark fibre broadband. I am thinking of changing my broadband provider to Genesis, but their website says I would need a modem that supports IPoE.

 

The GXE75 specifications say the WAN types it supports include "Dynamic IP" but IPoE isn't mentioned specifically. I understand that IPoE is a protocol that provides a dynamic IP address, but is it exactly the same thing as "Dynamic IP"? Can i be confident that the GXE75 will work with Genesis broadband?

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huckster
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  #3455904 25-Jan-2026 21:58
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The Genesis site says...

 

What specifications does my BYO modem need to connect to Genesis Broadband? 

 

If you've received a fibre modem from your previous provider, you should simply be able to plug it in and be up and running within a few minutes. Some providers like Big Pipe and Skinny do not use VLAN tagging in their network, this means you will need to manually setup VLAN tagging (VLAN ID) yourself in these modems.

Given that you are on Spark, it should just work.

https://www.genesisenergy.co.nz/broadband/help/faqs/byo-modem

EDIT: Further clarification - Spark uses VLAN tagging but Bigpipe and Skinny do not - so if you are indeed on Spark itself, you are already using VLAN tagging.



lxsw20
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  #3455908 25-Jan-2026 22:52
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Dynamic IP / DHCP / IPoE all the same in this instance. So yes it will work, you'll likely just have to change from PPPoE to IPoE

MichaelNZ
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  #3455913 25-Jan-2026 23:50
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IPoE is IP directly over ethernet as opposed to a layer 2.5 protocol like PPP or L2TP.

 

Correctly, it does not provide an IP address. This is most commonly done by DHCP, or static IP addressing which is uncommon.

 

But to answer your question - they mean DHCP.




WFH Linux Systems and Networks Engineer in the Internet industry | Specialising in Mikrotik | APNIC member | Open to job offers | ZL2NET

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