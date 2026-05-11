Hey guys, I'm finding I'm using the internet a lot more in my garage/workshop than I used to, and the WiFi signal there is pretty weak. WiFi basically works when my large metal garage door is open, but when I shut the garage door, WiFi is next to useless. So I'm thinking I'm going to have to run some Ethernet cabling from the house to the garage, and put a WiFi access point in the garage. It's probably a cable distance of around 20-30 m - but some of it will have to be run underground (because there is a garden and a lawn in between the house and the garage). I'm sure best practice is to put the cable runs under the ground in conduit, which I can do easily enough. But I'm wondering what sort of cable I should use. I have a pile of Cat5e cable lying around and I'm wondering whether I can use that or should I invest in more robust outdoor-rated cable?

I could easily enough buy a length of Cat 6 cable. But looking at some of the reinforced outdoor cable, it looks horrendously expensive. I have Ethernet cabling connecting a meshed Eero WiFi network in my house, so my WiFi speeds are very fast - but I don't exactly want to stream multiple 4K videos in my garage. So I don't need blindingly fast internet there.

What sort of cable do you think I should go with? Any insights appreciated?

Thanks in advance.