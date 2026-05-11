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ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Ethernet cable from house to garage
Seasport

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#324679 11-May-2026 17:58
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Hey guys, I'm finding I'm using the internet a lot more in my garage/workshop than I used to, and the WiFi signal there is pretty weak. WiFi basically works when my large metal garage door is open, but when I shut the garage door, WiFi is next to useless. So I'm thinking I'm going to have to run some Ethernet cabling from the house to the garage, and put a WiFi access point in the garage. It's probably a cable distance of around 20-30 m - but some of it will have to be run underground (because there is a garden and a lawn in between the house and the garage). I'm sure best practice is to put the cable runs under the ground in conduit, which I can do easily enough. But I'm wondering what sort of cable I should use. I have a pile of Cat5e cable lying around and I'm wondering whether I can use that or should I invest in more robust outdoor-rated cable? 

 

I could easily enough buy a length of Cat 6 cable. But looking at some of the reinforced outdoor cable, it looks horrendously expensive. I have Ethernet cabling connecting a meshed Eero WiFi network in my house, so my WiFi speeds are very fast - but I don't exactly want to stream multiple 4K videos in my garage. So I don't need blindingly fast internet there.

 

What sort of cable do you think I should go with? Any insights appreciated?

 

Thanks in advance.

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Tinkerisk
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  #3489952 11-May-2026 18:20
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https://www.fs.com/blog/what-everybody-ought-to-know-about-outdoor-ethernet-cable-9068.html




     

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Stu1
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  #3489960 11-May-2026 18:38
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I used cat5e for my solar inverter dug a trench 600 deep ran it inside conduit, put a network switch in the garage for the tv and Apple TV  then connected directly to the network cabinet 

KiwiSurfer
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  #3489966 11-May-2026 18:46
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What I have done in the past is to set up a wireless bridge -- two dish-type APs on each building. At the other end I had an Ethernet switch for the fixed devices as well as a wifi AP. It was long ago that it only did 100mbits Ethernet but it delivered 100mbits consistently and was very reliable so had no complaints from the users. Modern devices I believe can do higher speeds especially at shorter distances. Connected Wifi APs just see it as a Ethernet backhaul so you get many of the benefits without having to dig a trench. Back when i did this I wasn't sure if it would work well so ended up just buying older model bridge APs off Trade Me for cheap as a temporary/trial set-up and these ended up being used for a couple of years.



SirHumphreyAppleby
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  #3489967 11-May-2026 18:49
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I would buy a ~30m pre-terminated armored LC/LC (UPC) single mode fibre from AliExpress and a pair of media converters and BiDi SFP modules for each end. Assuming you only need 1Gbs^-1, it'd cost about $100, plus the cost of purchasing/installing conduit, which you can also save on if you shop around. The last lot I got from NZ Pipe (local for me) for a fraction of the cost of other suppliers.

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