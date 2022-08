timbosan:Tried that, unfortunately I cannot find any comments on any of the Roomba's with a Clean Base (i3, i5, i6, i7, s9) with comments by people who brought them that confirm it it works.

The quote I gave above was from the i3 with the automatic disposal base, as per the link in your original post, and it’s pretty clear that is120v only. Similarly, I’ve searched the questions for the i7 with the clean base, and there are many comments saying the same thing: that the US/Canada model is sold with a 120v only base, whereas the international model comes with a 120-240v base (see comments pasted below).Personally, if buying a product like this I’d be wanting to be saving a significant amount if I was doing so without CGA or equivalent coverage.When it comes time to replace our current Mi robot cleaner, I’ll be looking for one with such a base - I find ours cleans best if it’s emptied each time it’s used, and that is a bit of a hassle. This Ecovacs model seems to get fairly decent reviews and is a good amount cheaper than the Roomba:Q: Can give information about the voltage ?A: The Roomba i7+ sold in North America features a Clean Base charging accessory that is designed to work on at 110-120 volts. This is considered Low Voltage. Due to the vacuum motor in the Clean Base, it cannot perform as dual-voltage.By Amazon Customer on May 18, 2021Q: This voltage can use overseas (outside USA) ?A: The Roomba i7+ sold in North America features a Clean Base charging accessory that is designed to work on at 110-120 volts. This is considered Low Voltage. Due to the vacuum motor in the Clean Base, it cannot perform as dual-voltage.By Amazon Customer on May 20, 2021Q:A: This Robot is a US/Canadian model. Robots sold in the US and Canada come with the domestic charger which is rated at 120V and 60 Hz.We also make Robots for the International Market (outside of the US and Canada) that would come with the universal charger is rated at 120-240V and 50-60 Hz.By Amazon Customer on May 10, 2020Q: 220voltage?A: This Robot is a US/Canadian model. Robots sold in the US and Canada come with the domestic charger which is rated at 120V and 60 Hz.We also make Robots for the International Market (outside of the US and Canada) that would come with the universal charger is rated at 120-240V and 50-60 Hz. These Robots would not b… see moreBy Amazon Customer on April 5, 2020See other answersQ: Can I use these products in Turkey with 220 watts?A: This Robot is a US/Canadian model. Robots sold in the US and Canada come with the domestic charger which is rated at 120V and 60 Hz. We also make Robots for the International Market (outside of the US and Canada) that would come with the universal charger is rated at 120-240V and 50-60 Hz. These Robots would not be ava… see moreBy Amazon Customer on December 13, 2020Q: Is this model supports dual(110v/220v) voltage??A: I have one rated for 110-240 v. Don’t rely on the plug. You should read device description. Laptops that come with US plugs are often usable anywhere (of course with an adopter). That is becoming more and more common. My five year old 880 toomba is rated 120-240 volts and comes with a US plug.By NoNameNeeded on June 25, 2021Q: What is the volume/capacity of the base?A: I do not know the exact amount but I can tell you that I have 4 cats and 1 dog. I run it once a day and the bag lasts about 2-3 weeks for me. My downstairs where I have it is about 1200 sq ft which is the main living area.By Angie Birmingham on October 13, 2020See other answersQ: Hello, this product works with 220v? GreetingsA: This Roomba is a North American version of the i7+. We do makes versions available through international distributors that would carry the proper rating.Robots sold in the US and Canada come with the domestic charger which is rated at 120V and 60 Hz. Robots sold in the International Market (outside of the US and C… see more