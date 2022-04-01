Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Issues with voltage levels in first 18650 battery pack
JamesHudson

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#295491 1-Apr-2022 15:32
Send private message

Hi all, I have assembled my first 18650 pack, however I am facing some issues with it. Before assembling it, I measured all the cells voltage and they were around 4.12V, however, after having connected all the batteries in a 4s3p configuration, when I measure the pack voltage it is at 14.2V and the cells are at 3.56V and the BMS is therefore cutting the battery. I am using the samsung 25r I got here https://18650batteries.nz/product/samsung-25r-18650-2500mah-20a-battery/   If I measure the voltage of the parallel packs(from positive to negative on each cell), the voltage measured is again 4.12V. Any idea of what is happening here? Is there any problem in the connections or I just have to charge the complete pack? Since the individual cells were fully charged, I am afraid of over charging it. Regards James

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: MyHeritage DNA test kit helps you discover your ethnicity results, DNA genetic groups, family relatives.
djtOtago
812 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2895480 1-Apr-2022 16:36
Send private message

What BMS are you using?

 

I'm wondering if the BMS is designed for LiFePO4 cells and not for the Lithium Manganese Nickel (INR) 18650 you have.

 

 

 

Double check the cells are the correct way around in each parallel set and series set.
Double check the BMS cable are connected to the correct points on the battery bank.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 