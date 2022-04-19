I've set up a couple of Tplink Mesh in the past 6 months and they have been pretty straightforward.

A client has fibre in her bach which is an odd configuration.

It's a 2 Story House that needs an AP up and downstairs, then a sleepout, followed by another sleepout, both around 15m apart from each other or thereabouts.

There is an ethernet cable in the second sleepout which apparently runs back to where the router is.

I was thinking of 2 x 2 Packs, and then configuring the 3 units closest to the house wireless mesh, but wondering how to configure the forth unit via ethernet so it still forms the same 'network'.

Anyone done this before? I don't have any in front of me to play with to try ?