Arlo EOL - options?
DarrenJ

#303352 3-Feb-2023 18:47
I found an internet posting that Arlo are EOL some of their cameras.

 

https://kb.arlo.com/000063018/Arlo-Legacy-Cameras-End-of-Life

 

Apparently they have emailed all customers - they must have missed me off the list, so it was more luck than anything I found the new policy :(

 

Spent around $1000 late 2019 on this 3-cam setup (Arlo Pro2), which was supposed to be free rolling 7 day recordings.  now Arlo are going to revoke that unless I pay a subscription, citing it's older hardware (but apparently paying $ makes it compatible?? :D  ).

 

Wasn't expecting that i have to replace it just over 3 years later, so a bit miffed about the whole thing. The policy is dated 2023, so I'm guessing they have relatively recently put it in place.

 

Seems there are a lot of annoyed customers

 

https://community.arlo.com/t5/Arlo/End-Of-Life-Policy/td-p/1893275

 

We bought it specifically due to the cloud recording, anyone have any ideas what to do with  this unit once EOL hits, or recommendation on replacements?  I'm certainly not going to consider Arlo as a replacement. Unfortunately it's proprietary to it's base unit, so I can't even reuse the hardware as IP cam's with different software.

 

 

 

Any advice appreciated :)
Cheers

 

DJ

 

 

 

 

dpf81nz
  #3031450 3-Feb-2023 19:09
i bought an arlo cam a couple of years ago, kinda wished i hadnt.  It's a rip off for what you get, and you are kinda tied into their subscription model.  Wont be replacing it with another Arlo thats for sure

Mehrts
  #3031451 3-Feb-2023 19:11
I guess this is one of the downsides of having a cloud-based system, you're at the whim of the provider whether you have a working system or not.

Is there any reason that you're not interested in a locally-recording system with cameras and an NVR, such as Reolink? You can still remotely access all of the footage while you're out and about.

Handle9
  #3031466 3-Feb-2023 19:47
This seems to be a prime CGA opportunity. They are expensive cameras and it’s not reasonable to remove the functionality that they were sold with.

I’d go back to the retailer and start the process.



DarrenJ

  #3031467 3-Feb-2023 19:48
Originally I was tired of running my own system, and also wanted redundancy of storing the videos away from home in case someone breaks in and steals the NVR :)   I wanted to consume and not build for a change.

 

My mind is rapidly changing back though!   I am very put off cloud-based SaaS offerings now due to the risk of redundant hardware at their whim.  5 years I would have swallowed, but three is just crazy for the price paid for the unit.

 

I have zero clue what is out there now in terms of reasonably priced hardware and software.  At least the Arlo can do local recording, which I have to test, but wouldn't surprise me if in future it stored the files in a proprietary format that you have to pay a subscription to get software to read them...... hahaha

 

 

Handle9
  #3031468 3-Feb-2023 19:49
Mehrts:

I guess this is one of the downsides of having a cloud-based system, you're at the whim of the provider whether you have a working system or not.

Is there any reason that you're not interested in a locally-recording system with cameras and an NVR, such as Reolink? You can still remotely access all of the footage while you're out and about.



It’s a very different value proposition to go with a hard wired system vs battery powered camera in a box setup.

In my case my house is solid concrete. Running cables isn’t viable so battery powered cameras are necessary. I’ve gone Eufy but the same logic applies.

