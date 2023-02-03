I found an internet posting that Arlo are EOL some of their cameras.

https://kb.arlo.com/000063018/Arlo-Legacy-Cameras-End-of-Life

Apparently they have emailed all customers - they must have missed me off the list, so it was more luck than anything I found the new policy :(

Spent around $1000 late 2019 on this 3-cam setup (Arlo Pro2), which was supposed to be free rolling 7 day recordings. now Arlo are going to revoke that unless I pay a subscription, citing it's older hardware (but apparently paying $ makes it compatible?? :D ).

Wasn't expecting that i have to replace it just over 3 years later, so a bit miffed about the whole thing. The policy is dated 2023, so I'm guessing they have relatively recently put it in place.

Seems there are a lot of annoyed customers

https://community.arlo.com/t5/Arlo/End-Of-Life-Policy/td-p/1893275

We bought it specifically due to the cloud recording, anyone have any ideas what to do with this unit once EOL hits, or recommendation on replacements? I'm certainly not going to consider Arlo as a replacement. Unfortunately it's proprietary to it's base unit, so I can't even reuse the hardware as IP cam's with different software.

Any advice appreciated :)

Cheers

DJ