I'm currently running home assistant and associated services (Zigbee2MQTT etc) in docker on my Unraid server. It performs well and I've been happy with it.

It seems like the containerised versions of Home assistant lag a bit in development compared to home assistant OS and it's more work to manage than a home assistant OS installation. I'm ok with basic management of dockers but I'm by no means an expert

I've got a Lenovo M92p with a 4th generation core i5, 16GB Ram and an SSD lying around. I'm considering migrating to Home Assistant OS and using this. As a bonus it'll give me the ability to monitor the Unraid server and run backups to the server etc.

Has anyone done something similar or have any feedback on whether or not this is a good idea? Either way it'll be on a UPS and in my network cabinet.