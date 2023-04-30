Hey all,



My house has these blinds throughout the house, and I would like to automate them. I have tried one solution - using a Tuya based blind motor (from DickSmith) screwed to the wall, and then adding beaded cord to the end of the pull cords. Worked but looked janky as!



Ideal solution would be:



motor hidden, either in the 'top' unit, or behind the blinds

(SwitchBot type solutions are fine)

A solution that removes the need for the cords that open/close the slats

Awesome solution would be to get rid of the cord that raises and lowers the blinds

Homekit compatible (I can live with Homebridge, but ideally native / Matter)



It would be good if this was NZ / AU based, I don't mind Amazon / AliExpress etc. just don't want to wait weeks for shipping (I have a target date for this).



Anyone done this before, and have recommendations? Or even things to stay away from?

Anyone know of NZ / AU based shops for this?



Many thanks :-)







