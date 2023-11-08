What do you expect your son to make with it?

I have a Creality Halot One resin printer, and a small cheap CNC machine, and also a couple of filament printers that I've done a lot of printing on, but are in the corner unused.

Resin printers create objects with beautiful detail, but are a bit messier and smellier to use, and smaller for the same price. You also need a wash and cure station. Filament printers are cheaper and print with less detail, and in my experience tend to wear/twist/stretch over time so that the bed is no longer level and the nozzle clogs and filament breaks. This can get very frustrating.

Resin costs quite a bit more than PLA filament.

You can mix whatever colour (and also the flexibility/rigidity/brittleness, although I haven't yet experimented with this) resin you want... that's really not feasible with a filament printer unless you get one with a mixing nozzle.

Resin printing time depends solely on the height of the product, whereas with filament it depends roughly on complexity of the model. For filament printers, 24+ hours printing is not unheard of, especially if you're trying for something large and detailed.

There's probably more/better software support for filament printers.

You might also want to think about a CNC machine... think of it as the inverse of 3D printing... you can machine away material to get the object you want. Cheap ones are designed for soft materials like foam or mdf [heh!], but would probably manage aluminium or similar. You can also swap the head out to give yourself a laser etcher/cutter and/or a vinyl cutter.