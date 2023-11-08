Hey all,
Hope you can help me with suggestions. And I know this is a huge topic but....
I'm looking at buying a 1st 3d Printer for my son (13) to learn. I do want something descent so that he doesn't loose interest right off the bat and doesn't break it the second time he uses it. Preferably I'd like to buy in NZ with support but that isn't a KO criteria. Budget should be reasonable so nothing in the multi thousands but happy to spend a bit more for quality and features that make sense. I am also at a loss as to how much filament and of what type to get.
What I have looked at so far are:
Ender 3
Anycubic Kobra 2 Pro
Bamboo P1P
Hope someone can guide me a bit here.
Cheers Oliver