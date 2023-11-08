Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Buying a 3D Printer
olivernz

349 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#310641 8-Nov-2023 14:57
Send private message quote this post

Hey all,

 

Hope you can help me with suggestions. And I know this is a huge topic but....

 

I'm looking at buying a 1st 3d Printer for my son (13) to learn. I do want something descent so that he doesn't loose interest right off the bat and doesn't break it the second time he uses it. Preferably I'd like to buy in NZ with support but that isn't a KO criteria. Budget should be reasonable so nothing in the multi thousands but happy to spend a bit more for quality and features that make sense. I am also at a loss as to how much filament and of what type to get.

 

What I have looked at so far are:

 

Ender 3
Anycubic Kobra 2 Pro
Bamboo P1P

 

Hope someone can guide me a bit here.

 

Cheers Oliver

Create new topic

mdf

mdf
3312 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3157289 8-Nov-2023 15:25
Send private message quote this post

If I was shopping today, I would absolutely be getting a Bambu from Mindkits. I actually want a Bambu from Mindkits, but can't quite justify upgrading from my current Creality.

 

Creality is a much lower price point, but absolutely requires a lot of tinkering to get the most out of it. Bambu will let you tinker, but you don't have to to get awesome fast prints out of it.

 
 
 
 

Protect your online activity with NordVPN (affiliate link).
olivernz

349 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3157335 8-Nov-2023 17:09
Send private message quote this post

Thanks for that. A1 Mini or P1P/S. How restrictive is 180x180x180? And I see that colour uses a LOT more filament. The A1 has an attractive price but the P1P does seem like a more usable product long term.

frankv
5551 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3157344 8-Nov-2023 17:29
Send private message quote this post

What do you expect your son to make with it?

 

I have a Creality Halot One resin printer, and a small cheap CNC machine, and also a couple of filament printers that I've done a lot of printing on, but are in the corner unused.

 

Resin printers create objects with beautiful detail, but are a bit messier and smellier to use, and smaller for the same price. You also need a wash and cure station. Filament printers are cheaper and print with less detail, and in my experience tend to wear/twist/stretch over time so that the bed is no longer level and the nozzle clogs and filament breaks. This can get very frustrating.

 

Resin costs quite a bit more than PLA filament.

 

You can mix whatever colour (and also the flexibility/rigidity/brittleness, although I haven't yet experimented with this) resin you want... that's really not feasible with a filament printer unless you get one with a mixing nozzle.

 

Resin printing time depends solely on the height of the product, whereas with filament it depends roughly on complexity of the model. For filament printers, 24+ hours printing is not unheard of, especially if you're trying for something large and detailed.

 

There's probably more/better software support for filament printers.

 

You might also want to think about a CNC machine... think of it as the inverse of 3D printing... you can machine away material to get the object you want. Cheap ones are designed for soft materials like foam or mdf [heh!], but would probably manage aluminium or similar. You can also swap the head out to give yourself a laser etcher/cutter and/or a vinyl cutter.

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Over half of New Zealand adults surveyed concerned about AI shopping scams
Posted 3-Nov-2023 10:42

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Launches on Nintendo Switch
Posted 24-Oct-2023 10:56

Google Releases Nest WiFi Pro in New Zealand
Posted 24-Oct-2023 10:18

Amazon Introduces All-New Echo Pop in New Zealand
Posted 23-Oct-2023 19:49

HyperX Unveils Their First Webcam and Audio Mixer Plus
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:47

Seagate Introduces Exos 24TB Hard Drives for Hyperscalers and Enterprise Data Centres
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:43

Dyson Zone Noise-Cancelling Headphones Comes to New Zealand
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:33

The OPPO Find N3 Launches Globally Available in New Zealand Mid-November
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:06

Google Fitbit Charge 6 Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 17-Oct-2023 17:39

Belkin Introduces New Thunderbolt 4 Range
Posted 17-Oct-2023 17:32

GoPro Hero12 Black Review
Posted 17-Oct-2023 15:56

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 Upgraded With New Design
Posted 5-Oct-2023 13:06

Logitech Answers to Hybrid Work Survey With Launch of Casa Pop-up Desk
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:47

Samsung Introduces Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:29

Norton Launches Secure Browser for Windows PC and Mac
Posted 22-Sep-2023 11:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 