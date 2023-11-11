Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Robot vacs - any experience with Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni (or Roborock S8 Pro Ultra?
#310675 11-Nov-2023 20:27
PB Tech has the latest top model Ecovacs cleaner at a good price - $2240 down from $2999. It’s the Deebot X2 Omni, which has a base unit with water exchange as well as dust collection. Generally, reviews are pretty positive; it’s when I start delving into feedback on Reddit and some user reviews on Amazon that I read a decent amount about weird vacuuming behaviour, problems with mapping, and a flaky app.

I recall similar comments from owners of other Ecovacs cleaners; has anyone here had experience with this specific model, or heard from others that have it?

The other main one I’m contemplating is the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra, which is a similar model with mopping and water replacement - again, any feedback on this (other other equivalent full-spec models) would be appreciated. 

That’s a great price on the Ecovacs, and the price of the Roborock hardly moves from $3k, so I’m mightily tempted to buy it; but I really don’t want to spend that sort of money on a lemon…

TIA.

  #3158409 11-Nov-2023 20:54
A few posts for both on OzBargain (comments section might have some decent feedback)

 

 

 

Ecovacs DEEBOT X2 Omni Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Deals & Reviews - OzBargain

 

Roborock S8 Pro Ultra Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Deals & Reviews - OzBargain

