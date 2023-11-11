PB Tech has the latest top model Ecovacs cleaner at a good price - $2240 down from $2999. It’s the Deebot X2 Omni, which has a base unit with water exchange as well as dust collection. Generally, reviews are pretty positive; it’s when I start delving into feedback on Reddit and some user reviews on Amazon that I read a decent amount about weird vacuuming behaviour, problems with mapping, and a flaky app.



I recall similar comments from owners of other Ecovacs cleaners; has anyone here had experience with this specific model, or heard from others that have it?



The other main one I’m contemplating is the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra, which is a similar model with mopping and water replacement - again, any feedback on this (other other equivalent full-spec models) would be appreciated.



That’s a great price on the Ecovacs, and the price of the Roborock hardly moves from $3k, so I’m mightily tempted to buy it; but I really don’t want to spend that sort of money on a lemon…



TIA.