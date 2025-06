I got a $15 wifi one on aliexpress, it has a USB powered indoor dingdong unit, but even without that its app will ring when its pressed and it saves pictures and claims to let you talk to the person, but I have not tried that part of it.

My 15 year old plain one with a plug in internal ding dong part fell off the wall and filled with water before I noticed it and died. I have minimal expectations for the cheap one but really who uses a doorbell thesedays other than sales people and religions.

Its gone up since I got it, but heres the link https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005005959912363.html