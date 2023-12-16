Hi All

Just want to know, we have 3 dlink x20 for our home network.



The main x20 is on the top floor connected with the modem the other 2 is at the downstair lounges



My parent is frustrated with the mesh at the lounges, when the computer is connected to the lounge using WiFi, the speed test it only give average 150-200mpbs download, upload can stay at the 100mpbs



The moment he turn off the lounge mesh, the computer connected to the main mesh WiFi from the upstair, it gives him 300mpbs straight away.



Does it has something that is influenced with the speed connection on the downstair?



Thank you

Jacky

