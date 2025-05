Wheelbarrow01: I've also got an Escort Redline EX and I find it very good. Not only does it give me an accurate GPS speed (showing that 100 on my car's speedo is actually only 96), but it provides good long range detection of Mr Plod. Like others, I don't habitually speed, but when the train of cars that has been sitting on 80-90 inevitably speeds up at the passing lane, it's good to know if the 5-0 might be approaching from the other direction with his laser on. This tends to happen a lot in south Canterbury in my experience....



“Radar Direct”, if you are looking for new (NZ based).

I find the south Canterbury paw patrol is pretty friendly mostly.

often travel it and often am pushing 120ish on passing lanes or slow traffic and mid way though I see them in the distance and they see me…..and it’s always been “as you were”.

i guess it’s how you do it…. They know the long straights very well and if you are not being a crazy idiot pushing 140 when 110 to overtake will do, then they usually understand.

However, I normally get pinged for the smallest of matters…. I.e. speeding up “way before”, the increase in speed signs or rolling at snails pace (usually with foot still on brake), through very visible intersection in all directions for at least 200m visability each way and every way…. #tradeoffs