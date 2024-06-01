I am hoping for advice on choosing a CCTV home security system for our small bach in Taupo.

I would like to install 3-4 security cameras on the property just to keep an eye on things, as we only use the place from time to time, so it is often empty. We don't rent it out. The power is always on and there is a fibre internet service permanently running too.

My ideal requirements for a security camera system is:

- Solar-powered to avoid the need to run cables to the cameras (keeps wife happy).



- Motion activated cameras (which solar power is suited for given limitation of available stored energy).



- Ability to save recordings onsite (I don't want to pay for a cloud subscription service but open to be proven wrong).



- Ability to log-in and remotely (briefly) view live activity (this is a key requirement). But maybe real-time viewing of solar-powered cameras is not possible, even for a few seconds? Can anyone comment?



- Ability to remotely download saved recordings to free up drive space (nice to have but not essential).

NZ offerings seem ridiculously expensive and I have looked at Ali Express and Banggood and have seen the following systems for purchase (circa $300-$400). I would be very grateful for comments anyone might have on their suitability or reliability, or alternative suggestions (be brutal if my requirements are outlandish):



https://shorturl.at/AXAV9

https://shorturl.at/lixAj

https://shorturl.at/WkR5R

https://shorturl.at/yF1vc

https://shorturl.at/dX77H



Lastly, is a fixed IP address necessary to remotely log-in? Thanks again for any advice.