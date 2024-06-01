Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Advice sought: Home CCTV recommendations - Are AliExpress and Banggod cameras any good?
gustov






#314950 1-Jun-2024 10:53
I am hoping for advice on choosing a CCTV home security system for our small bach in Taupo.

 

I would like to install 3-4 security cameras on the property just to keep an eye on things, as we only use the place from time to time, so it is often empty. We don't rent it out. The power is always on and there is a fibre internet service permanently running too.

 

My ideal requirements for a security camera system is:

 

- Solar-powered to avoid the need to run cables to the cameras (keeps wife happy).

 


- Motion activated cameras (which solar power is suited for given limitation of available stored energy).

 


- Ability to save recordings onsite (I don't want to pay for a cloud subscription service but open to be proven wrong).

 


- Ability to log-in and remotely (briefly) view live activity (this is a key requirement). But maybe real-time viewing of solar-powered cameras is not possible, even for a few seconds? Can anyone comment?

 


- Ability to remotely download saved recordings to free up drive space (nice to have but not essential). 

 

NZ offerings seem ridiculously expensive and I have looked at Ali Express and Banggood and have seen the following systems for purchase (circa $300-$400).  I would be very grateful for comments anyone might have on their suitability or reliability, or alternative suggestions (be brutal if my requirements are outlandish):

 


https://shorturl.at/AXAV9

 

https://shorturl.at/lixAj

 

https://shorturl.at/WkR5R

 

https://shorturl.at/yF1vc

 

https://shorturl.at/dX77H

 


Lastly, is a fixed IP address necessary to remotely log-in? Thanks again for any advice.

farcus





  #3243515 1-Jun-2024 13:34
I bought one of these off of aliexpress

 

It has a rechargeable battery - that supposedly only needs charging every few months - but you can buy a solar attachment for it.

 

Can log in for a live view any time. Receive notifications any time the camera is triggered.

 

Can use with or without a subscription of about $50 a year.

 

The only downside is that the local storage is an SD card in the camera itself - so if someone takes off with the camera they also have all the footage.

There is a windows based web app that maybe could be modified to record - but I don't know as I don't have a windows computer to test with.

 
 
 
 

rscole86








  #3243540 1-Jun-2024 15:21
I wouldn't trust any of them enough to have internet access.

If you're lucky, they'll be secure the day you buy them, but the likelihood they'll get any meaningful sort of updates from that point is slim.

I would set up a single board PC which would allow you to remote in via Wire guard (or similar). You could potentially keep recordings on it from any motion detection.

Avoiding a CGNAT ISP is the easiest way to ensure you can maintain remote access.

Handle9







  #3243578 1-Jun-2024 20:19
Just buy eufy cameras with solar panels and a homebase. They aren’t perfect but they are probably the best solution you will find that doesn’t have ongoing costs.

Edit: they do meet all your requirements.



MarkM536





  #3244079 3-Jun-2024 15:05
I've bought a cheap XMeye based IP camera from AliExpress. It works fine.

 

But it is not a camera I would trust on my local network with internet access. It stays on the CCTV network. The camera's own web interface is soo basic and clunky.

 

 

 

 

Tuya based cameras I haven't trailed. From experience of Tuya app (a robot vacuum) I think it's okay but annoying.

 

Dahua cameras & DMSS app I use without issue.

richms







  #3244081 3-Jun-2024 15:14
I got a tuya based USB powered dual band pan/tilt camera that uses the tuya app to view, and has onvif support, but all my NVRs will choke on its video feed and there are no options on it to change anything about it. Its a lot better than the yicam and other slightly cheaper cameras in the same/similar case because you can use its things in tuya automations, and get to the feed for viewing on other things.

 

The XMeye gear has not failed me other than a couple where the case deteriorated and let water in, and one where it had the sensor do what cheap CMOS sensors do when they die - it was one of my first 720p ones that I got many many years out of.

 

There is also the simicam ones that come up on the superdeals with a buy limit of 1 for about $25 for the 1080 with POE and $35 for the 4k with POE - these seem to be a varient of the xmeye ones that have not got the cloud stuff in them but still work locally the same as any other xmeye camera - so really that is a win in my books if you are saving on them and not having to turn the cloud connection off. They were the only cheap ones that were available in black that I could find.

 

I have also got several of the cheap wifi NVRs to just watch cameras on. The wifi is only for camera connections so useless if you do not use the matching IP cameras, but they are cheaper than the larger non wifi ones as they are made to take a 2.5" drive if you were to use it to record.




Richard

Mehrts






  #3244082 3-Jun-2024 15:16
Have you looked at Reolink's lineup of cameras?

