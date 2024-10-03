MattyBakes

My Garmin Fenix 6 after 2 years still has 2 weeks battery if I don't use it to track anything. Using GPS etc will drain it faster.

I just used it for 3 full days skiing and it still had an extra day or two of juice left. Normally I charge it in the shower and once a month take it off for a couple of hours for a full charge. This is using it to track 10k runs every second day and random bike rides, gym sessions etc.

Has enough smarts for me. I get phone notifications, i can reject calls, has music

Looks like the 6 is pretty hard to get now but the 7 is still available (up to 8 now)