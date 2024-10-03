MattyBakes

Garmin Venu 3 seems to meet all your requirements
https://www.garmin.com/en-NZ/p/873008
Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...
Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale
*Gladly accepting donations...
A quick Google says: Garmin Forerunner 55 is one option. lasts up to 2 weeks and others have used it for swimming and running. Garmin seems to be the way to go.
I currently have a fitbit, but I wouldnt reccommend them now as google is slowly killing them off. Apple watches dont have the battery life.
my next watch sometime next year will definitely be Garmin.
Doing your best is much more important than being the best.
"I was born not knowing and have had only a little time to change that here and there." | Octopus Energy | Sharesies
- Richard Feynman
I would recommend the Garmin Instinct 2. It does pool and open water swimming tracking. It has a much more basic display than other smartwatches, but the plus side of that is that its battery life is crazy long. I have a 5yr old Instinct 1 and it lasts a week before it even drops 1 bar of battery life.
https://www.tissotwatches.com/en-en/t-touch-connect-sport.html
Battery life around 3 months in Sport mode, but it doesn't appear to track swimming. I have the non sport version and Ive only charged it once since owning it for 2 years.
If you are into swimming then I recommend getting one that can track stroke count, stroke type and auto sets. You will find this really useful for managing your training.
It's worth noting that pool swimming and open water swimming are handled quite differently. For pool swimming you will need to calibrate it for the pool length and it will automatically count laps to determine your distance. Open water swimming is not supported by all devices as the GPS signal is significantly compromised when dipping in and out of the water, hence the need to use compass readings and algorithms to derive accurate stats. Open water swimming modes only work for freestyle (or maybe backstroke in a pinch).
Sports watch and smart watch are two quite separate things. The Apple Watch Ultra is a great smart watch with good sport watch features while Garmin make great sport watches with so so smart watch features. Personally I use both, Apple watch for shorter activities and best in class smart watch features and a Garmin Epix Pro for longer more focused training - I run Ultra marathons and lift weights.
I kept bouncing between the two for a couple of years and would found I missed the smart watch features of Apple (streaming music over LTE without having to preload is great for shorter runs) but needed the battery life of Garmin so just gave in and got both.
Note that the smart watch features on Garmin are even more limited if you have an iPhone - no message replies as an example.
I'm not sure what the definition of a 'smart watch' is, but I've turned off all the annoying bings and bongs on my Apple Watch and use it purely for health & fitness tracking.
With the latest software updates I feel that Apple have largely caught up with Garmin on the health & fitness side of things, but admittedly I only do up to half marathon distance and casual run/swim training in between events. If you were doing anything beyond full marathon or half ironman then I can see why you'd want the battery life of a Garmin.
Otherwise Coros is a good alternative to Garmin, but Polar seem to have lost their way a bit.
Huawei smart watches have a very good battery life.
Withings scanwatch has about a 30day battery life and can track swimming, I don't think it does lap counts though.
My Garmin Fenix 6 after 2 years still has 2 weeks battery if I don't use it to track anything. Using GPS etc will drain it faster.
I just used it for 3 full days skiing and it still had an extra day or two of juice left. Normally I charge it in the shower and once a month take it off for a couple of hours for a full charge. This is using it to track 10k runs every second day and random bike rides, gym sessions etc.
Has enough smarts for me. I get phone notifications, i can reject calls, has music
Looks like the 6 is pretty hard to get now but the 7 is still available (up to 8 now)
eonsim:
Withings scanwatch has about a 30day battery life and can track swimming, I don't think it does lap counts though.
If it tracks swimming without counting laps then what exactly is it measuring?
blackjack17:
Looks like the 6 is pretty hard to get now but the 7 is still available (up to 8 now)
It's worth noting that the new Fenix 8 is available in with either OLED or solar capable transflexive display. The OP will need the latter to get battery life anywhere near two weeks.
If battery life is a priority then the Enduro might be better value for money.
alasta:
blackjack17:
Looks like the 6 is pretty hard to get now but the 7 is still available (up to 8 now)
It's worth noting that the new Fenix 8 is available in with either OLED or solar capable transflexive display. The OP will need the latter to get battery life anywhere near two weeks.
If battery life is a priority then the Enduro might be better value for money.
I get two weeks with the 6 if I don't use GPS or music, neither of which you would need for swimming, I don't have the solar version.
The 8 is very expensive and has OLED instead of the more efficient MIP screen.
I love the always on MIP screen that the brighter the environment is the better the screen looks.