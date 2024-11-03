Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
floydbloke

#317655 3-Nov-2024 07:21
What's the go-to these days for smart plugs?  (Not sure why they are called plugs, when what I'm really after is a socket although I guess you do have to plug them in.🙃)

 

There is a thread here but it's 5 years old.

 

Use case / wishlist / situation:

 

  • No home-automation integration required, just a standalone
  • I have good wifi throughout the whole house
  • Must have a decent Android app 
  • I don't want to pay any ongoing subscription fees
  • Simple scheduling as well as manual remote control
  • Don't need usage tracking
  • Do I need to consider current draw, it will be used for a slow-cooker at times

TP-Link comes up a lot when doing the google and they seem to be widely available.  Any good?




Jase2985
  #3304644 3-Nov-2024 08:13
i use the Arlec White Grid Connect Smart Plug, comes in black or white. Make sure you get the version 2 ones (says in the mart number on the box) as they are more accurate for current/voltage measurements. I use the Smart life App to control them and run my schedules, but can easily import them into Home Assistant.

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/arlec-white-grid-connect-smart-plug-in-socket-with-energy-meter-single-pack_p0273367

 
 
 
 

saf

saf
  #3304648 3-Nov-2024 08:27
The TP-Link Tapo plugs are actually pretty good in my experience




richms
  #3304814 3-Nov-2024 11:15
There is some of the twin packs of grid connects in black at bunnuings that I got for $20 for the 2 pack. check for accuracy of the voltage in the stats (if you care about it) because these are the ones where I have had some that were horribly wrong and said nonsense like 190v so the watt readings were all wrong.

 

Also they like most of the smaller ones have relays that IME are quite sticky when switching a load with a lot of inrush current.




snj

snj
  #3304815 3-Nov-2024 11:35
The TP Link Tapo P110M's are nice (there is a non-M version, but the M version gives you Matter support so you if you've got any compatible hub device you're already prepared if you go the HomeKit/etc route in the future, plus from memory there was no price difference).

 

Got one for a device that has been acting up and connected to a hard to access power point, and got a second recently just for energy monitoring purposes. Should be able to get them for $25-30 max when on special.

mentalinc
  #3304862 3-Nov-2024 11:57
Any suggestions for outdoor versions?




floydbloke

  #3304867 3-Nov-2024 12:36
Thanks all.  

 

Got some credit sitting in PBTech and they have the TPLink series at OK prices  so will go for that.




Stu1
  #3304869 3-Nov-2024 12:59
mentalinc:

Any suggestions for outdoor versions?



I’ve used this for the last year been really good so far

https://amzn.asia/d/96Iw0a6



mentalinc
  #3304871 3-Nov-2024 13:03
Thanks @stu1 will keep an eye out over black friday, and will peer nicely with the smart garage opener in the ecosystem!




openmedia
  #3304911 3-Nov-2024 15:41
I don't want plugs that are tied to a proprietary cloud platform so I'm now using Athom unit that support both ESPHome and Tasmota.




phoenixmarine
  #3308871 14-Nov-2024 10:07
I'm with OpenMedia on this one I would steer clear of all the generic style Tuya based smart plugs on the market. Why not just add a Shelly 1PM behind your power point then you don't have to have an ugly extra plug sticking out of the socket. Or if you want two sockets controlled you could use the Shelly 2PM however that is limited to 10A per circuit.

Earbanean
  #3308882 14-Nov-2024 10:39
We've got a TP-Link Tapo P100.  It works well either through the Tapo app or voice to the girl in the speaker.  Also have a Meross outdoor double plug that goes OK as well.

WolfmanNZ
  #3309331 15-Nov-2024 12:09
Earbanean:

 

We've got a TP-Link Tapo P100.  It works well either through the Tapo app or voice to the girl in the speaker.  Also have a Meross outdoor double plug that goes OK as well.

 

 

 

 

Have a couple Meross ones, work well, and for me Homekit enabled.

MarkM536
  #3309341 15-Nov-2024 12:33
Arlec Grid connect I think is cheap quality.

 

 

 

It's based off Tuya IoT. Slow to respond through the Grid connect app but quick to respond through the Tuya app.

 

Same lag when I use my Kogan robot vacuum through the Kogan app or Tuya app.

 

 

 

My Arlec smart plug died beginning of this year. The built in power supply circuit is awful, it runs hot constantly (as seen by thermal camera) and I presume the heat eventually kills components inside.

petearr
  #3309344 15-Nov-2024 12:36
Not sure if it's a deal breaker for you but the TP Link P110M's don't actually support matter yet. It's supposedly coming in a future firmware update, but there has been no indication on how far away it is.
There is a forum post about it over at tp-link.com

Other than that they are good plugs. I would avoid the Athom ones suggested as they are not certified for NZ. The brilliant ones are currently on sale and work ok with ESPHome.

timmmay
  #3309389 15-Nov-2024 14:30
I have a few TPLink Kasa, the slightly older model, they work great with the TPLink app. I also have Athom ESPHome which work well, but they're only for use with Home Assistant or similar.

