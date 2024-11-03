floydbloke

What's the go-to these days for smart plugs? (Not sure why they are called plugs, when what I'm really after is a socket although I guess you do have to plug them in.🙃)
There is a thread here but it's 5 years old.
Use case / wishlist / situation:
- No home-automation integration required, just a standalone
- I have good wifi throughout the whole house
- Must have a decent Android app
- I don't want to pay any ongoing subscription fees
- Simple scheduling as well as manual remote control
- Don't need usage tracking
- Do I need to consider current draw, it will be used for a slow-cooker at times
TP-Link comes up a lot when doing the google and they seem to be widely available. Any good?