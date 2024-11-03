floydbloke

What's the go-to these days for smart plugs? (Not sure why they are called plugs, when what I'm really after is a socket although I guess you do have to plug them in.🙃)

There is a thread here but it's 5 years old.

Use case / wishlist / situation:

No home-automation integration required, just a standalone

I have good wifi throughout the whole house

Must have a decent Android app

I don't want to pay any ongoing subscription fees

Simple scheduling as well as manual remote control

Don't need usage tracking

Do I need to consider current draw, it will be used for a slow-cooker at times

TP-Link comes up a lot when doing the google and they seem to be widely available. Any good?