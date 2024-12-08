Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Best Mid Range Phone circa $500?
networkn

Networkn
32234 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#318030 8-Dec-2024 20:07
Send private message

Keen to hear what's currently great in the 500 ish price range. Less is better. My MIL put hers through the wash and it's dead as a doornail.

 

 

 

She is poorly sighted and technologically challenged.

 

 

 

She is coming from a Nokia.

jonathan18
7413 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3318213 8-Dec-2024 22:41
Send private message

I got a couple of A55s for $395 each a couple of weeks back from the Samsung store, which was a great deal (RRP $799)- if you can still wheedle that price via the various codes needed (and an initial discount) there’s probably not much better value for money out there for the price range you’re looking at. 


Discussed here: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=97&topicid=317812&page_no=2#3312342


TBH, Apple will probably be a better option for a technologically challenged person, but doesn’t fit your budget; any decent Android handset is going to be pretty much of a muchness in terms of usability, but at least can be skinned with a suitable launcher if some serious simplifying is required.


 

 
 
 
 

Handle9
11236 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3318222 9-Dec-2024 00:57
Send private message

The answer is almost always whatever A series falls into your budget. Plentiful accessory availability, sold by every carrier in the world and plenty of repairers when screens get smashed.

 

They are good phones which do what they say on the tin.

neb

neb
11294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3318403 9-Dec-2024 13:53
Send private message

I like Oppos, Samsung-level features at a fraction of the Samsung price (I have yet to identify anything in a $1000+ Samsung that my $299 Oppo doesn't do too).

 

However when you say "poorly sighted and technologically challenged" does she really need a whiz-bang phone with everything?  Depending on how bad her eyesight is and how little she uses all the whiz-bang you can also get easy-to-use senior phones designed specifically for people who are, well, poorly sighted and technologically challenged.  They also have a very long battery life if, like Mother Neb, she forgets to charge it.



networkn

Networkn
32234 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3318410 9-Dec-2024 14:16
Send private message

neb:

 

I like Oppos, Samsung-level features at a fraction of the Samsung price (I have yet to identify anything in a $1000+ Samsung that my $299 Oppo doesn't do too).

 

However when you say "poorly sighted and technologically challenged" does she really need a whiz-bang phone with everything?  Depending on how bad her eyesight is and how little she uses all the whiz-bang you can also get easy-to-use senior phones designed specifically for people who are, well, poorly sighted and technologically challenged.  They also have a very long battery life if, like Mother Neb, she forgets to charge it.

 

 

Yeah, the Oppos look pretty compelling pricewise. Esp with no particularly good prices on Samsung A series right this minute.

 

 

 

 

neb

neb
11294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3318414 9-Dec-2024 14:27
Send private message

Another issue with the Samsung A-series, at least from two older folks I know whose kids got them one, are so woefully underprovisioned that eventually you get to the point where once you've installed a few apps you can't update them any more for lack of space.  I assume they're a bit better now, but then again the amount of bloat will have increased to match.

 

Oh, and another thing, the buttons on the side of whatever model this was are extremely hard to push for anyone with slightly arthritic hands.

 

There's a bunch of other things as well that I'll remember the next time I hold one of them, they really do seem to have been designed to be a PITA in order to get to you pay more for more expensive models.

Jvipers2
203 posts

Master Geek


  #3318415 9-Dec-2024 14:28
Send private message

Have been looking around too with that kind of budget...seems like only the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion (a $9 top up) is a good deal...

KiwiSurfer
1402 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3318421 9-Dec-2024 15:31
Send private message

neb:

 

Another issue with the Samsung A-series, at least from two older folks I know whose kids got them one, are so woefully underprovisioned that eventually you get to the point where once you've installed a few apps you can't update them any more for lack of space.  I assume they're a bit better now, but then again the amount of bloat will have increased to match.

 

Oh, and another thing, the buttons on the side of whatever model this was are extremely hard to push for anyone with slightly arthritic hands.

 

There's a bunch of other things as well that I'll remember the next time I hold one of them, they really do seem to have been designed to be a PITA in order to get to you pay more for more expensive models.

 

 

My work A73 has 128GB which is plenty -- currently 34.2GB used / 93.8GB free. My personal S21 may have more storage (256GB) but on the other hand I only use 45.6 GB so it sort of has gone to waste. YMMV.

 

Perhaps worth checking current usage and ensuring any replacement device can cope with that.



Handle9
11236 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3318423 9-Dec-2024 15:44
Send private message

KiwiSurfer:

neb:


Another issue with the Samsung A-series, at least from two older folks I know whose kids got them one, are so woefully underprovisioned that eventually you get to the point where once you've installed a few apps you can't update them any more for lack of space.  I assume they're a bit better now, but then again the amount of bloat will have increased to match.


Oh, and another thing, the buttons on the side of whatever model this was are extremely hard to push for anyone with slightly arthritic hands.


There's a bunch of other things as well that I'll remember the next time I hold one of them, they really do seem to have been designed to be a PITA in order to get to you pay more for more expensive models.



My work A73 has 128GB which is plenty -- currently 34.2GB used / 93.8GB free. My personal S21 may have more storage (256GB) but on the other hand I only use 45.6 GB so it sort of has gone to waste. YMMV.


Perhaps worth checking current usage and ensuring any replacement device can cope with that.



It’s a really strange comment. I don’t know how you could claim 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB storage plus SD card is “underprovisioned.”

To be honest the whole post reeks of someone who either doesn’t like Samsung or hasn’t looked a the A series in some years. Half my extended family has a A54 of A55 and they are all really happy with them.

vexxxboy
4237 posts

Uber Geek


  #3318431 9-Dec-2024 16:10
Send private message

 

 

Good phone for the price

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MPHMOT128508/Motorola-Edge-50-Fusion-Dual-SIM-Smartphone---12GB




farcus
1540 posts

Uber Geek


  #3318604 10-Dec-2024 00:56
Send private message

vexxxboy:

 

 

 

Good phone for the price

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MPHMOT128508/Motorola-Edge-50-Fusion-Dual-SIM-Smartphone---12GB

 

 

That does look like a good phone for the price. And I'd always go for something that is fairly standard android over Oppo's ColorOS which is relatively awful ime. (work phone is Oppo and I hate it compared with my Pixel)

mattwnz
20091 posts

Uber Geek


  #3318605 10-Dec-2024 01:36
Send private message

The samsung A series IMO are probably the best buy. Especially if wanting a big screen. But for simplicity, and if they use an ipad,  maybe a cheap iphone se2 or se3 second hand with a good battery. 

cddt
1492 posts

Uber Geek


  #3318683 10-Dec-2024 08:28
Send private message

Does she need a smartphone? 

 

https://tonedowntech.co.nz/products/flip-phone-agm-m8

 

Big tactile buttons. Even waterproof. 




networkn

Networkn
32234 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3318770 10-Dec-2024 13:00
Send private message

The A25 was what was settled on and my FIL decided to upgrade his S20FE to an A55. 

 

Thanks for the advice everyone. 

 

In reality, for most other people I might have considered a different brand which was better value, but Samsung is a known quantity since our entire family uses it and makes it easier to assist when there are issues.

