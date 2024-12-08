I got a couple of A55s for $395 each a couple of weeks back from the Samsung store, which was a great deal (RRP $799)- if you can still wheedle that price via the various codes needed (and an initial discount) there’s probably not much better value for money out there for the price range you’re looking at.

Discussed here: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=97&topicid=317812&page_no=2#3312342

TBH, Apple will probably be a better option for a technologically challenged person, but doesn’t fit your budget; any decent Android handset is going to be pretty much of a muchness in terms of usability, but at least can be skinned with a suitable launcher if some serious simplifying is required.