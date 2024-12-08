Keen to hear what's currently great in the 500 ish price range. Less is better. My MIL put hers through the wash and it's dead as a doornail.
She is poorly sighted and technologically challenged.
She is coming from a Nokia.
I got a couple of A55s for $395 each a couple of weeks back from the Samsung store, which was a great deal (RRP $799)- if you can still wheedle that price via the various codes needed (and an initial discount) there’s probably not much better value for money out there for the price range you’re looking at.
Discussed here: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=97&topicid=317812&page_no=2#3312342
TBH, Apple will probably be a better option for a technologically challenged person, but doesn’t fit your budget; any decent Android handset is going to be pretty much of a muchness in terms of usability, but at least can be skinned with a suitable launcher if some serious simplifying is required.
The answer is almost always whatever A series falls into your budget. Plentiful accessory availability, sold by every carrier in the world and plenty of repairers when screens get smashed.
They are good phones which do what they say on the tin.
I like Oppos, Samsung-level features at a fraction of the Samsung price (I have yet to identify anything in a $1000+ Samsung that my $299 Oppo doesn't do too).
However when you say "poorly sighted and technologically challenged" does she really need a whiz-bang phone with everything? Depending on how bad her eyesight is and how little she uses all the whiz-bang you can also get easy-to-use senior phones designed specifically for people who are, well, poorly sighted and technologically challenged. They also have a very long battery life if, like Mother Neb, she forgets to charge it.
Yeah, the Oppos look pretty compelling pricewise. Esp with no particularly good prices on Samsung A series right this minute.
Another issue with the Samsung A-series, at least from two older folks I know whose kids got them one, are so woefully underprovisioned that eventually you get to the point where once you've installed a few apps you can't update them any more for lack of space. I assume they're a bit better now, but then again the amount of bloat will have increased to match.
Oh, and another thing, the buttons on the side of whatever model this was are extremely hard to push for anyone with slightly arthritic hands.
There's a bunch of other things as well that I'll remember the next time I hold one of them, they really do seem to have been designed to be a PITA in order to get to you pay more for more expensive models.
My work A73 has 128GB which is plenty -- currently 34.2GB used / 93.8GB free. My personal S21 may have more storage (256GB) but on the other hand I only use 45.6 GB so it sort of has gone to waste. YMMV.
Perhaps worth checking current usage and ensuring any replacement device can cope with that.
Good phone for the price
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MPHMOT128508/Motorola-Edge-50-Fusion-Dual-SIM-Smartphone---12GB
That does look like a good phone for the price. And I'd always go for something that is fairly standard android over Oppo's ColorOS which is relatively awful ime. (work phone is Oppo and I hate it compared with my Pixel)
The samsung A series IMO are probably the best buy. Especially if wanting a big screen. But for simplicity, and if they use an ipad, maybe a cheap iphone se2 or se3 second hand with a good battery.
Does she need a smartphone?
https://tonedowntech.co.nz/products/flip-phone-agm-m8
Big tactile buttons. Even waterproof.
The A25 was what was settled on and my FIL decided to upgrade his S20FE to an A55.
Thanks for the advice everyone.
In reality, for most other people I might have considered a different brand which was better value, but Samsung is a known quantity since our entire family uses it and makes it easier to assist when there are issues.