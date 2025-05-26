I have been using the Freeview streaming app on a firestick successfully for some time. It was Matt Huismans version. Recently it failed to work in that it does not progress beyond the opening screen. I have looked for updates but without success.

Because of the above I plugged in an old Smartvu to see if it was a problem related to the firestick itself. Interestingly Freeview on SmartVu has the same problem.

Has anybody else encountered this problem?

Does anyone have any suggestions on how to resolve this issue?