We are currently looking for people to fill the following roles:

Principal Consultant - Cloud - Wellington

Cloud Architect - Auckland

Business Development Consultant - Auckland

Technical Sales Consultant - Wellington

Principal Consultant - Agile, Lean, DevOps, Cloud - Wellington

You will find an updated list with current vacancies here: Work at Equinox IT. For more information about us, follow the link: Equinox IT.

Just so you have an idea of career paths, below is a recent press release about our three new principal consultants, one of them promoted internally (we have also hired four new consultants in the last month alone):

New Zealand-based Equinox IT has recently made three appointments that bolster its senior consulting team, allowing it to increase the focus on helping businesses solve their challenges.

These appointments are part of the company's investment in local knowledge and expertise. Equinox IT is currently hiring consultants, architects and technical sales consultants in both Auckland and Wellington.

Kirsten Eriksen was promoted to principal consultant in Wellington. With over 20 years of experience in IT, Kirsten has worked on projects across a range of business sectors, including government, health, education, transportation, space, finance, social services, tax and trade.

"For me, Equinox is a great place to work, as our values align, particularly in regards to the people first policy, prioritising people over process over the platform," says Kirsten. "This promotion is a fantastic acknowledgement for me personally; however, I wouldn't be where I am without the help and support of so many people. I'm really excited about the opportunity to make a bigger difference to more clients as principal consultant."

Eriksen's recent participation in projects with the Ministry of Health is an example of the impact her work has on the life of millions of New Zealanders.

Mathew Tavendale, manager - Service Portfolio, National Digital Services at Ministry of Health New Zealand, said, "We were lucky to get Kirsten at short notice and she immediately took on the heavy lifting within the IT side of the Covid Vaccine Inventory project while we built the team around her. Post that, Kirsten seamlessly moved into the Covid Immunisation Register project and has become a key figure in building the ongoing Level 2 support required while also playing a leading role in the Covid Immunisation Customer Support project."

Eriksen has been with Equinox IT for over seven years, and this promotion highlights her strong track record of delivering outstanding results in successful projects.

"Kirstie has consistently taken a lead role on complex and difficult work programmes, receiving exemplary feedback from clients," says Equinox IT Co-CEO Deane Sloan. "Principal consultant is a high bar, and Kirsten's appointment is incredibly well deserved. We're delighted to see her take this next step with us."

Kris Cosgrove joined Equinox IT as a principal consultant in Auckland, bringing his architecture, design and delivery expertise acquired over the years working for SKYCITY, Ricoh New Zealand and Spark Digital.

"I am passionate about the use of technology to solve business challenges to increase productivity, reduce cost, increase revenue and deliver a better customer experience. I believe my role as a consultant is to help our customers to do the right thing, at the right time for the right reasons to help transform and grow their business," says Cosgrove.

"Kris brings a wealth of technical leadership and enterprise architecture experience to our team and our clients. I've had the pleasure to work with Kris before and know that he's going to make a huge impact on our team and our clients, " says Equinox IT Co-CEO David Reiss.

Cosgrove adds his specialist knowledge and certifications in Microsoft Azure to Equinox IT's Microsoft Gold Partner for DevOps and Cloud Platform competencies.

Jeremy White joined Equinox IT coming from the United States via Singapore and describes himself as having "a deep background in enabling software teams to deliver value to their customers through the application of DevOps methodologies and Agile Principles."

With a Master of Computer Science from the Georgia Institute of Technology, White brings the experience as head of development at Henry Schein One and software engineer at Intel Corporation to his position as a principal consultant in Auckland.

Equinox IT Co-CEO David Reiss said, "Jeremy is an experienced leader who enables people to deliver rapid business value using Agile and DevOps. He is an expert in the practical application of Lean and DevOps principles in the end-to-end lifecycle of product development."

Equinox plans on continuing hiring over the next few months.