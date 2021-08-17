EquinoxIT:

Hi folks.

We are looking for a systems support engineer to join our Wellington team.

Are you coming from an infrastructure or systems background and driving towards cloud as the next stage in your career? Looking to join an employer who will empower you and invest in our professional development?

You could already be an administrator, IT systems support engineer, or in a technical support role already who wants to build on their existing knowledge of cloud. Either way, we're determined to see you succeed.

As part of our team, you'll be given a clear career path, specialist training, a strong commitment to your success and we'll partner you with a coach who can help you reach your goals.

You will provide support and administration for desktops and end-user devices, networking, as well as on-prem, co-located, and cloud-hosted Microsoft Windows-based infrastructure. A likely growth area for you will be in the support of software development environments including Microsoft and Java-based environments.

Systems support engineer (Wellington)