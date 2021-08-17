Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsJobsLooking for systems support engineer (Wellington)
EquinoxIT

9 posts

Wannabe Geek

Trusted
Equinox IT

#289175 17-Aug-2021 15:36
Hi folks.

 

We are looking for a systems support engineer to join our Wellington team.

 

Are you coming from an infrastructure or systems background and driving towards cloud as the next stage in your career? Looking to join an employer who will empower you and invest in our professional development?

 

You could already be an administrator, IT systems support engineer, or in a technical support role already who wants to build on their existing knowledge of cloud. Either way, we're determined to see you succeed.

 

As part of our team, you'll be given a clear career path, specialist training, a strong commitment to your success and we'll partner you with a coach who can help you reach your goals.

 

You will provide support and administration for desktops and end-user devices, networking, as well as on-prem, co-located, and cloud-hosted Microsoft Windows-based infrastructure. A likely growth area for you will be in the support of software development environments including Microsoft and Java-based environments.

 

Systems support engineer (Wellington)




Transform your business with cloud and DevOps. We apply fresh thinking and proven expertise to solve tough business challenges: Equinox It. We also offer DeVops, Scrum and business analysis training

Lias
4842 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2761626 17-Aug-2021 16:30
  •  

    Compensation $50,000 - $65,000

     

You want someone with cloud experience for tier 1 helpdesk staff rates, during one of the biggest shortages of IT staff known in NZ (and especially in Cloud and especially in Wellington).. I mean.. good luck with that..




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

Inphinity
2695 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2762146 18-Aug-2021 09:09
To expand a bit on what Lias has added, you're paying very low for what it sounds like you're after, which is going to make your hunt for a good person hard - but also haven't really given any other info to give someone a reason to want to apply.

 

Why are you a better place to work than CompetitorX who's paying $20k more?

Lias
4842 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2762830 19-Aug-2021 09:17
To further expand, even the most junior engineer with actual hands on cloud experience should have little problem getting 75-80k right now and I've seen roles paying quite a bit more than that.




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.



MikeB4
17028 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2762886 19-Aug-2021 10:30
I was paying my Level 1 Helpdesk Analysts over $60k a few years back. 

EquinoxIT

9 posts

Wannabe Geek

Trusted
Equinox IT

  #2762908 19-Aug-2021 10:57
Hi folks

 

Thank you all for your feedback on this listing. 

 

@Lias we are looking for someone with aspirations to move into a cloud-focused role, not necessarily with cloud experience but some knowledge/certification. The candidate will have some infrastructure or system admin background to start building from there.

 

@Inphinity see our previous reply above but most importantly we give our people a clear career path, specialist training, a strong commitment to success and we'll partner the successful candidate with a coach who can help them reach their goals.




Transform your business with cloud and DevOps. We apply fresh thinking and proven expertise to solve tough business challenges: Equinox It. We also offer DeVops, Scrum and business analysis training

Lias
4842 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2762997 19-Aug-2021 13:48
EquinoxIT:

 

@Lias we are looking for someone with aspirations to move into a cloud-focused role, not necessarily with cloud experience but some knowledge/certification. The candidate will have some infrastructure or system admin background to start building from there.

 

 

My current employer is an industry notorious for lowest quartile rates for staff and we'd still be offering 70k+ for this sort of position, even in a very junior capacity. Hey maybe you'll find a potential superstar who doesn't know what they are worth, but personally I think the odds of you getting anyone  (never mind someone competent) at that price is pretty damned low.

 

As  I said thou, good luck :-)




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

Inphinity
2695 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2767488 27-Aug-2021 11:29
Appreciate the update, all the best in your hunt for the right person or people :)



Dairyxox
1590 posts

Uber Geek


  #2767519 27-Aug-2021 12:27
Hmm, at least they made the salary guidance clear from the outset.

 

I've wasted time & energy applying & interviewing for positions like this only to get the surprisingly lowball salary offer afterwards.

