Hi folks.

We are looking for a DevOps engineer to join our Auckland team.

You’re someone who has the empathy and experience to guide both teams and senior leadership to help them progress collaborative and effective change. You'll know what good looks like in terms of modern development practices, cloud environments, and ways of working. You understand how to engage people and teams to devise and adopt new practices and tools.

You might currently be an Agile Coach, a DevOps lead with a passion for helping teams work smarter, or a Delivery Lead who’s inspired new ways of working. You don’t necessarily need consultancy experience but you should be comfortable that your experience enables you to effectively work across all levels of an organisation.

DevOps engineer (Auckland)