Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsJobsWeb and Dev support for new Fintech Website
TrueBlueKiwi

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#293847 17-Feb-2022 09:00
Send private message quote this post

Hello!

 

I am looking for a provider (a person or a small company), who can provide web and dev support for a website (and associated applications), which I have had built.  I've had the site developed offshore over the last 18 months, and it is Live and in Test mode currently while final elements are added/resolved.

 

The site is coded in WordPress, and the back end applications are coded using GoLang.  It all sits within the AWS environment (EC2, ECS, DynamoDB, Lambda, etc...).  

 

The site provides a solution within the Fintech space for traders on the NZX (and beyond, in time; ASX, etc...).  It offers traders real-time stock alerts, data analysis, and an API - against the NZX... The site goes live shortly (all going to plan)... and is currently whitelisted to a small group of test users at this time.

 

I am looking to establish & build a relationship with someone locally, and to transition the site so that it is managed locally here in New Zealand (Wellington).  The plan is to make this transition over the coming months,  and consequently I am keen to find a suitable provider (person or company) - that "fits the bill".

 

If anyone here that is interested - let's have a chat, and maybe we can grab a coffee?

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: MyHeritage DNA test kit helps you discover your ethnicity results, DNA genetic groups, family relatives.
insane
2744 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2870097 17-Feb-2022 09:30
Send private message quote this post

Out of interest, do you own and have all of the code repositories and everything else associated with it? Is there any parts which remain dependent on the original creators? 

 

 

TrueBlueKiwi

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2870116 17-Feb-2022 09:53
Send private message quote this post

Yes - I retain all code.  My GIT.

 

Also - the site is not on a third party Wordpress managed environment...  entirely standalone on my own server...

Create new topic





News »

Embrace Your Inner Racer With the New Lego Technic McLaren Formula 1 Race Car
Posted 10-Feb-2022 17:12

Vista Takes Wallis Cinemas to the Cloud
Posted 10-Feb-2022 17:09

How the Person You Matched With Online May Be Creeping on You
Posted 10-Feb-2022 17:00

Samsung Galaxy s22 Ultra Offers Premium S Series Experience
Posted 10-Feb-2022 08:50

Nordvpn Launches Threat Protection and Steps Into the Antivirus Market
Posted 10-Feb-2022 08:34

Research Reveals How Much a Kiwi Credit Card Is Worth on the Dark Web
Posted 3-Feb-2022 17:55

Technics Announces EAH-A800 Noise Cancelling Wireless Over-ear Headphones
Posted 28-Jan-2022 17:23

Sony Unveils HT-s400 Soundbar and Powerful Wireless Subwoofer
Posted 28-Jan-2022 17:11

Warehouse Stationery Makes It Even Easier To Recycle Unwanted Electronic Equipment
Posted 28-Jan-2022 17:06

Domino's Pizza to expand food delivery trial in New Zealand
Posted 27-Jan-2022 10:48

Seagate and Lucasfilm Collaborate to Launch Star Wars Inspired Storage Devices
Posted 21-Jan-2022 17:39

Microsoft to Acquire Activision Blizzard
Posted 19-Jan-2022 07:08

Samsung Electronics Launches the Freestyle Portable Projector
Posted 5-Jan-2022 16:22

Jabra Presents True Wireless Innovations at CES 2022
Posted 4-Jan-2022 16:13

Samsung Introduces Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Posted 4-Jan-2022 16:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Geekzone offers
NZ Price Comparison
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Hatch
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 