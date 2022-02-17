TrueBlueKiwi

Hello!

I am looking for a provider (a person or a small company), who can provide web and dev support for a website (and associated applications), which I have had built. I've had the site developed offshore over the last 18 months, and it is Live and in Test mode currently while final elements are added/resolved.

The site is coded in WordPress, and the back end applications are coded using GoLang. It all sits within the AWS environment (EC2, ECS, DynamoDB, Lambda, etc...).

The site provides a solution within the Fintech space for traders on the NZX (and beyond, in time; ASX, etc...). It offers traders real-time stock alerts, data analysis, and an API - against the NZX... The site goes live shortly (all going to plan)... and is currently whitelisted to a small group of test users at this time.

I am looking to establish & build a relationship with someone locally, and to transition the site so that it is managed locally here in New Zealand (Wellington). The plan is to make this transition over the coming months, and consequently I am keen to find a suitable provider (person or company) - that "fits the bill".

If anyone here that is interested - let's have a chat, and maybe we can grab a coffee?