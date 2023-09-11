Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsJobsIT positions available - Auckland (September 2023)
EquinoxIT

15 posts

Geek

Trusted
Equinox IT

#306993 11-Sep-2023 13:38

We have some positions open in Auckland:

 

Cloud Architect

 

Senior DevOps Engineer

 

Equinox IT has been around since 1995. We are a New Zealand-owned IT consultancy that offers business transformation, cloud, DevOps and Agile services to help clients succeed by solving their business challenges. 

 

Our clients include organisations in different markets, including government (local and national), utilities, healthcare, logistics, service providers, finance and insurance.

 

Together with our partners Microsoft, GitHub and Ingram Micro we make life easier for our clients. 

 

We’re about putting people first, being open and honest, sharing our knowledge and making a difference. Working for us will give you various meaningful work and opportunities to accelerate your career.

 

You would want to do good work on client projects, consistently demonstrate good judgement and can work both independently and collaboratively. You will have strong skills in your areas of specialisation, but more importantly, you will understand the business problems that technology is helping solve.

 

Our recruitment process




Search current job openings | Managed Services | DevOps and Agile | Cloud Transformation | Business Change | Training 

Create new topic
boosacnoodle
618 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3126092 11-Sep-2023 16:10
Send private message quote this post

Why don't you post the pay range for all of your jobs instead of requiring people to apply to "find out"?

Create new topic





News and reviews »

GoPro Launches HERO12 Black
Posted 7-Sep-2023 01:00

Mighty Ape enters NZ telco arena with Mighty Mobile
Posted 28-Aug-2023 10:00

HP Smart Tank 7300 Series Review
Posted 27-Aug-2023 13:35

Western Digital Releases Expansion Card for Xbox
Posted 18-Aug-2023 09:34

DatAshur Pro C review
Posted 14-Aug-2023 17:32

Commerce Commission Gives Clearance for Microsoft to Buy Activision
Posted 9-Aug-2023 12:09

Hisense New Zealand Unveils 2023 TV Line-up
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:18

Nespresso Introduces Vertuo Creatista and Vertuo Lattissima in New Zealand
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:06

Synology WRX560 Mesh Router ReviewÂ 
Posted 7-Aug-2023 17:23

Mastercard Refreshes Experience Center in Singapore
Posted 3-Aug-2023 08:41

Real-Time AI-powered Scam Detection at Your Fingertips: Norton Genie
Posted 2-Aug-2023 17:05

Norton Driver Updater Review
Posted 31-Jul-2023 16:44

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete Is an All-In-One Wet and Dry Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:52

SAP Announces General Availability of Sovereign Cloud Capabilities in New Zealand and Australia
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:48

Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 