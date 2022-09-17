surfisup1000

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
iPhone backup size larger than iphone storage size -- and still going...
I'm using Win10 & iTunes to backup my old iphone (ios16) so that I can restore it to my new iphone. 

 

The iphone storage has used 81gb out of 239gb, and 'other' data uses 45gb out of 81gb! 

 

The backup is still running after 8 hours and the backup folder size is now at 178gb. 

 

Not really expecting anyone to know how to fix this, a few other people posted the same issue on the internet but there were no solutions. 

 

So I've been manually setting up the new phone, icloud helps to get things like messages moved across, but tedious. 

 

I'll leave the backup running to see how big it gets :) 

 

 

 

 

Can’t help you with your problem but I got a new iPhone last month and all I had to do was put the phones next to each other and it did the full setup and migration automatically and wirelessly

