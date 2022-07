Surplus to requirements (no longer have a Mini):

Apple A1197 "Mighty Mouse" Bluetooth mouse (manual https://usermanual.wiki/Apple/A1197)

Apple A1314 Bluetooth keyboard (manual https://fccid.io/BCGA1314/User-Manual/User-manual-1179310)

Both are in very good condition, and both working fine. Can also throw in an A1255 keyboard that's erratic in turning on, if interested.

$25 ONO plus postage (or pick-up PN). Please PM if interested.