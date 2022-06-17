We've replaced this printer because we wanted double sided scanning and I didn't want to have to replace the parts that were due.

The printer / scanner work well. It only prints single sided because (I think) a part wore out, but the prints it does are as good as anything I've seen. The scanner works well, sheet feeder or flatbed, though it probably needs a bit of a dust / clean.

Condition:

Cosmetically in very good condition

Approx eight years old

Total printing 1696 pages

Toner life - colors are 1/3 full, black is about half full

Drum life is reporting 89% for all of them - I believe it starts at 100% and works its way down

Printer is reporting the waste toner cartridge needs to be replaced. The spec for that unit is it should have space for 50,000 pages so that seems a bit odd

Double sided printing doesn't seem to work. I think another part is wearing out.

Scanning works fine - sheet feeder or flatbed single sided only

Supplies such as toner / waste toner cartridge are available from Brother / PBTech

Looking at TradeMe I think $100 is probably about right for this.