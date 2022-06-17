We've replaced this printer because we wanted double sided scanning and I didn't want to have to replace the parts that were due.
The printer / scanner work well. It only prints single sided because (I think) a part wore out, but the prints it does are as good as anything I've seen. The scanner works well, sheet feeder or flatbed, though it probably needs a bit of a dust / clean.
Condition:
- Cosmetically in very good condition
- Approx eight years old
- Total printing 1696 pages
- Toner life - colors are 1/3 full, black is about half full
- Drum life is reporting 89% for all of them - I believe it starts at 100% and works its way down
- Printer is reporting the waste toner cartridge needs to be replaced. The spec for that unit is it should have space for 50,000 pages so that seems a bit odd
- Double sided printing doesn't seem to work. I think another part is wearing out.
- Scanning works fine - sheet feeder or flatbed single sided only
- Supplies such as toner / waste toner cartridge are available from Brother / PBTech
Looking at TradeMe I think $100 is probably about right for this.