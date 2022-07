Long shot .. but does anyone have a dead or damaged Deepcool DQ850 they are willing to sell the cables for.



My son purchased a unit on trademe for cheap and it arrived with no cables.

I had a look on Aliexpress and no one seems to supply them ?

This one :

https://global.deepcool.com/products/PowerSupplyUnits/powersupplyunits/DQ850-M-V2L-80-Plus-Gold-Power-Supply/2021/32.shtml

thanks