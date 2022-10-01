As above, only used for 2 days from early September, always in Spigen case (included), never dropped nor exposed to water, no scratches etc.

I tried it for a couple days to see if I could be lured from the (Apple) Dark side but alas not for me. Love the fold form factor which is awesome, but Android is not for me.

Phantom Black, 256GB 12GB RAM

Have receipt from Vodafone for $2849 plus case ~$150.

Looking for offers around $2350 ono plus shipping at buyers expense, or collect from North Shore, Auckland.

Let me know if you have any questions.