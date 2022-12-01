HP Z420 WS - E5-1607 3.0GHz 64GB 512GB SSD +1TB - 1GB GDDR3 - Windows 10 Pro

HP Z420 WorkStation

600W HP PSU

I bought this machine from the reliable Cr tech company online. I was doing work on my machine similiar and wanted a standy.

I did however upgrade the ram to a 64gb

I have suitable box to send imagine about $30 non rural

had on TM for 450 so GZ 400 Plus delivery

Bought 2nd Oct 22 3months warrant from then RTB

Intel Xeon E5-1607 Quad Core Processor @ 3.0GHz

64GB DDR3 RAM (8x 8GB)

512GB SATA SSD +1TB SATA HDD

DVD-RW

Nvidia Quadro 600 128-bit 1GB GDDR3 Graphics With:

DVI-I and Display Port Interfaces

Windows 10 Pro 64-bit Installed and Activated W/Digital Licence

Motherboard Features Include:

2x PCIe x16 slots

2x PCIe x8 slots

1x PCIe x4 slot

1x PCI slot

8x RAM DIMM slots

10x SATA headers

Front Panel:

Mic port

Headphone port

2x USB3.0 ports

1x USB2.0 port

1x Firewire 1394 port

Rear Panel:

Onboard audio ports

Ethernet Gigabit LAN port

2x USB3.0 ports

4x USB2.0 ports

Firewire1394 port

PS/2 Mouse port

PS/2 Keyboard port