HP Z420 WS - E5-1607 3.0GHz 64GB 512GB SSD +1TB - 1GB GDDR3 - Windows 10 Pro
HP Z420 WorkStation
600W HP PSU
Intel Xeon E5-1607 Quad Core Processor @ 3.0GHz
64GB DDR3 RAM (8x 8GB)
512GB SATA SSD +1TB SATA HDD
DVD-RW
Nvidia Quadro 600 128-bit 1GB GDDR3 Graphics With:
DVI-I and Display Port Interfaces
Windows 10 Pro 64-bit Installed and Activated W/Digital Licence
Motherboard Features Include:
2x PCIe x16 slots
2x PCIe x8 slots
1x PCIe x4 slot
1x PCI slot
8x RAM DIMM slots
10x SATA headers
Front Panel:
Mic port
Headphone port
2x USB3.0 ports
1x USB2.0 port
1x Firewire 1394 port
Rear Panel:
Onboard audio ports
Ethernet Gigabit LAN port
2x USB3.0 ports
4x USB2.0 ports
Firewire1394 port
PS/2 Mouse port
PS/2 Keyboard port