I'm downsizing some tech so looking to move this PC along to someone else, preferably a GZer.

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 8-Core Processor 3.6 GHz

Gigabyte Aorus B450 I Pro Wifi Motherboard AM4 M-ITX (1yr old with receipt)

G.SKILL Ripjaws V 16GB DDR4 2666Mhz RAM 2x 8GB

2TB M.2 SSD (unsure of brand or speed)

NZXT H1 SFF Case - White, with integrated NZXT AIO cooler - first generation but with upgraded PCIe riser cable (due to product recall)

EVGA RTX 3060 Ti FTW3 8GB DDR6 PCIe 4.0 2.2 slot (1yr old with receipt)

750W SFF PSU

Performs great, runs games smoothly at max settings on my 5120x1440 monitor. Super quiet in normal operation, and even under load it's not that noticeable. With tweaking of the fan curves you can get it to do whatever you prefer, I like to run it quiet. The GPU runs around 75 degrees under load. Previously my 3080 in the same case would be around 90 consistently, so the 3060 Ti is definitely the sweet spot for this case.

I also swapped the fan on the NZXT cooler for a Noctua one, so i think that helps keep things cool and quiet. I used to run some small exhaust fans when the 3080 was in there, but no need for that now.

Difficult to price this given it's a mix of ages of gear but based on today's prices for the components it's MSRP $2115, rounded down to $2000 for GZ because you can't buy some of the components anymore so I've compared to cheap current versions, and then rounded down again to my asking price of $1500 +postage or pickup in Wellington

Super easy case to build in, just pull the front and back panels off, then slide the white case up to lift it off. That part is all tool-less. Then just two screws removed lets you flip the AIO door open and you get access to the chassis. This is when I had the 3080 in there and used those small fans I mentioned (not required in current spec).

Current layout is like this: