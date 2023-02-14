deadlyllama

Raspberry Pi 4, 8GB version

Solid passively cooled case

5V3A PSU

HDMI cable

Reason for sale: not using it, and it's too good to leave in the junk drawer.

Passively cooled via the case.

Asking for offers, >$170. Over $200 and I'll throw in a 32GB microSD imaged to something appropriate.

Postage included assuming PassTheParcel (i.e. Post Haste) will ship to your address, or at your cost if they won't. I'm in Whanganui, near 1 Gonville Ave, Gonville, Whanganui 4501 if you want to calculate shipping to Stewart Island :)