deadlyllama

1180 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#303499 14-Feb-2023 17:40
Send private message

 

  • Raspberry Pi 4, 8GB version
  • Solid passively cooled case
  • 5V3A PSU
  • HDMI cable

Reason for sale: not using it, and it's too good to leave in the junk drawer.

 

Passively cooled via the case.

 

Asking for offers, >$170.  Over $200 and I'll throw in a 32GB microSD imaged to something appropriate.

 

Postage included assuming PassTheParcel (i.e. Post Haste) will ship to your address, or at your cost if they won't.  I'm in Whanganui, near 1 Gonville Ave, Gonville, Whanganui 4501 if you want to calculate shipping to Stewart Island :)

Krullos
117 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3036536 14-Feb-2023 17:57
Send private message quote this post

Interested - will PM

