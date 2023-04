Hi

I'm keen to borrow a USB D-Link from Crow/Arrowhead Alarms if someone has one?

https://www.aap.co.nz/shop/Tools/USB+D-LINK.html

Wanting to Flash my IP-Module to support Home Assistant.

if tried with my FTDI, and it disconnections "Retry Failure" within 10 seconds - so not suitable to try and flash firmware when it disconnects so quick

Thanks