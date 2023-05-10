Quad core, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD.
Windows 10 Pro x64 installed but not activated.
I have 3 of them, looking for $80 each or come at me with your offers.
All come with DP to DVI adaptor, stand, power supply with 3 pin lead.
Can it play Doom?
PeterReader:
Can it play Doom?
These are useful devices, and run quiet.
I'm using one with 12Gb RAM, 512G SSD, running ProxMox with some VM's including Home Assistant, debian, etc. Plenty capable.
snowfly:
scottjpalmer: 2x sold and the third is pending . . .