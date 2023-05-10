Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: HP T630 thin clients running Windows 10 Pro
scottjpalmer

5875 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#304508 10-May-2023 11:26
Send private message quote this post

Quad core, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD.

Windows 10 Pro x64 installed but not activated.

I have 3 of them, looking for $80 each or come at me with your offers.

All come with DP to DVI adaptor, stand, power supply with 3 pin lead.

Create new topic
PeterReader
5960 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3074512 10-May-2023 11:41
Send private message quote this post

Can it play Doom?




I am the Geekzone Robot and I am here to help. I am from the Internet. I do not interact. Do not expect other replies from me.

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Geekzone Price Comparison 

 
 
 
 

You will find anything you want at MightyApe (affiliate link).
scottjpalmer

5875 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3074513 10-May-2023 11:42
Send private message quote this post

PeterReader:

Can it play Doom?



You're doomed!

snowfly
492 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3074554 10-May-2023 13:37
Send private message quote this post

These are useful devices, and run quiet.
I'm using one with 12Gb RAM, 512G SSD, running ProxMox with some VM's including Home Assistant, debian, etc. Plenty capable.

 

 



scottjpalmer

5875 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3074556 10-May-2023 13:46
Send private message quote this post

2x sold and the third is pending . . .

scottjpalmer

5875 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3074557 10-May-2023 13:47
Send private message quote this post

snowfly:

These are useful devices, and run quiet.
I'm using one with 12Gb RAM, 512G SSD, running ProxMox with some VM's including Home Assistant, debian, etc. Plenty capable.


 



Thanks

rscole86
4666 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3074562 10-May-2023 13:55
Send private message quote this post

scottjpalmer: 2x sold and the third is pending . . .


Quick response, free personal delivery to the door, would trade again 😝

Create new topic





News and reviews »

AWS Launches AWS Local Zones location in Auckland
Posted 10-May-2023 08:29

OPPO Find N2 Flip Review
Posted 7-May-2023 15:41

Ecovacs Robotics Launches WINBOT W1 PRO Window Cleaning Robot in New Zealand
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:44

JBL Launches Tour ONE M2 Headphones
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:38

JBL Launches Tour PRO 2 True Wireless Earphones
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:34

Samsung New Zealand Introduces 2023 Neo QLED and OLED TV models
Posted 18-Apr-2023 19:38

One NZ launches with SpaceX collaboration announcement
Posted 3-Apr-2023 09:15

2degrees announces satellite-to-cell trial with global LEO satellite provider Lynk
Posted 3-Apr-2023 08:29

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 