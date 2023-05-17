Hi,



Looking to replace our daughters phones which are starting to fail. Currently running iPhone 6S and 7 models and looking to move to something supported again with newer iOS. Teenagers now so want better cameras (rules out the SE I think).



Keen to stay in the smaller form factor models so ideally 12 mini or XS model perhaps.

Needs 64 GB or higher storage, and a fair to decent battery health.



Have seen a few on Trademe and the Wild West that is Facebook Marketplace at decent pricing, but told them I’d ask on Geekzone first to see what the community may have available.



Does the above spark any ideas of handsets you may have available?



Cheers



