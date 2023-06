Hi GZ, don't know if this will fly so just gauging interest.

I have:

1x Philips BDM4037U 40" 4k monitor - great for big-screen editing etc

1x Samsung C27FG70 27" 144hz monitor - flawless gaming

2x Humanscale M8.1 monitor arms - big fancy arms for the above

I am about to move house and trying to consolidate my desktop.

I want:

2x matching 30" (or bigger) 144hz monitors & arms

Anyone interested in a swap, or want to buy the lot? I can't really sell seperately as both are used daily.