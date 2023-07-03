Good evening GZ,

Up for sale is my 2001 Ford Mondeo Zetec Hatchback. I've had this for the last 10 years and it's served me well but the time has come to let her go. The hatchback is really practical and allows for soooo much stuff to be put in the back. The rear seats fold down flat too. It's always been to VTNZ for inspections.



Asking $2700 ONO. Located in Palmy.



-251,000km.

-Rego and annual WOF due Jan 2024.

-Manual transmission.

-2.0L Duratec engine specced for 91 octane fuel. 7.8L/100km. Has a timing chain, so no need to service a belt.

-18 month old Pirelli Cinturato P7's all round with ~7mm tread remaining on factory 16" alloys.

-Full size Michelin Pilot Primacy spare.

-Cruise control.

-A/C & climate control.

-Central locking.

-Six airbags.

-Regularly serviced by yours truly. Engine oil & filter every 10,000km.

-All other fluids replaced mid last year.

-New battery October 2021.



Comes with:

-Full tank of fuel!

-Viofo A129 Pro Duo 4K dashcam with front & rear cameras + 128GB card + hardwired power harness.

-ESR Magsafe iPhone charger/mount & Bluetooth/FM aux adapter which is neatly wired behind the dash.

-Rubber boot liner

-Rear & side window sun shades (that I'd completely forgotten about 😅).



Less than ideal things:

-The remote key fob recently stopped working. Replaced battery but that didn't sort it. The key still works, just not the remote part. Comes with a spare.

-The clear coat is getting a little hazy on the roof. It's not peeling, just looks dull.

-Small scratch near the right rear wheel.



