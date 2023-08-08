Beginner "streamer" setup - are you being asked by a loved one to get them setup in their dream job as a Youtuber/Twitch streamer? Then this bundle, worth ~$500 new, might be for you. All working as it should, just plug in & go.

Monitor : LG 24" IPS LED panel, great as a 2nd monitor - RRP $150

Keyboard : Razer Blackwidow tenkeyless USB - fast, clicky & durable - RRP $130

Mic : Samson Meteor USB condenser mic; microphone arm & pop filter included! RRP $70

Headphones: Sennheiser USB wired 7.1 surround PC 373D with retractable boom mic - RRP $150

Will not part/separate as I need to clear it out in one go - we're moving house and I don't have the space to keep any of it.

Located Whangaparaoa, or can post at your cost.