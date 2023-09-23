Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
EOI - Samsung 65" Frame - incorrectly cleaned
timbosan

2022 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#307146 23-Sep-2023 13:50


I have a current model 65" Samsung Frame TV, and have nice white bezels on it (optional extra), it's a beautiful set!  However, it was cleaned with water and someone else cleaned with something else (glass cleaner I think), and it has caused some marks on the screen; these are ONLY visible when the set if off.  When on or in Art mode, you cannot see anything.  But its annoying and the WAF is now low.

Set was brought this year direct from Samsung.

I am seeing if anyone would be interested in the set so I can replace it and maybe upgrade to a 75" ;-)  Photos below are my best attempt at showing the screen, but obviously it not 100% the same as IRL.

gehenna
7839 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3131004 23-Sep-2023 13:53


Is this the 2022+ matte version?

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
maxeon
1207 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3131007 23-Sep-2023 13:55


The new Matt screen on these are having multiple complaints about the same. Have you tried contacting Samsung? Is it under warranty?

networkn
Networkn
29810 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3131009 23-Sep-2023 14:03


I'd certainly be contacting Samsung about it. 



timbosan

2022 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3131019 23-Sep-2023 15:07


HI, I haven't contacted Samsung as I thought it wouldn't be a warranty issue, and didn't realise it is a common issue.  I will certainly contact them and see what they say.

In the meantime people who are have PM-ed me, I will respond 

timbosan

2022 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3131020 23-Sep-2023 15:09


gehenna: Is this the 2022+ matte version?


Hi, yes its the LS03B model.  

