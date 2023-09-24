This Apple Watch was purchased directly from Apple and I have had it from the 27th of September. Only selling as I upgraded to the Ultra 2.

Full configuration: Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular, 45-mm Midnight Aluminium Case with Black/Black Nike Sport Band.

This is still in basically perfect condition and will come with a random assortment of bands I've purchased from the likes of Temu / Aliexpress. Charger is still boxed and unused. Has also had a screen protector on it all its life and will come with some of the best screen protectors I've found for it (the photo has a screen protector applied). Basically, this watch has been well looked after. Battery health is at 91% and almost lasts 2 days with my basic use.

Price - $800 with free shipping NZ wide else pickup Paraparaumu or Wellington.