I bought this from PB Tech about 6 weeks ago, only to realise that my laptop can't run a 4K monitor at 60Hz. I've been trying to put up with it, but I really want something that I can run at a higher refresh rate, so will likely downgrade to a QHD monitor instead.

As for the monitor itself, the picture quality is amazing, really crisp with HDR, and I have no complaints about it at all. It's as-new with all the original packaging and cables.

Price: $300

Model: Samsung 28" UHD Monitor with IPS Panel

Model number: LU28R550UQEXXY

Full specs and details: https://www.samsung.com/nz/monitors/high-resolution/ur55-28-inch-ips-uhd-4k-lu28r550uqexxy/

or PB Tech link: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MONSAM321280/Samsung-LU28R550U-28-4K-UHD-Monitor-3840x2160---IP

Pick up from Strathmore Park in Wellington, or we can discuss courier options if you like. I had a quick look at Trade Me courier quotes, and it would be around $35 to Auckland or $50 to Christchurch.