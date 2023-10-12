mortonman:
My partner recently won a bosch 6 series dishwasher from shopping at new world new lynn ( Auckland). Its due to be delivered in the next couple of weeks.
We dont need it so were going to put on trade me. It has a 2 year warranty (online registration).
DM me if interested.
Given all the recent dishwasher chat, the above prize finally arrived this week. Unfortunately it doesn't have the top cutlery drawer but is still a quality dishwasher. I've chucked it on trademe this morning but happy to negotiate if any GZers interested.
SMS6HAI01A Free-standing dishwasher | BOSCH NZ (bosch-home.co.nz)
https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/home-living/kitchen/dishwashers/bosch/listing/4368317996?bof=YZvPkj4T
PS: Although called a freestanding model its height is 845-865mm so will fit under most benchtops.