I'm selling my almost-as-new green (I think) 512gb S23 Ultra. It's in perfect condition other than a tiny scratch on the front middle third of the screen, a few mm. No other physical defects or performance issues. I will post some photos soon as I can.

I have done almost no research on pricing other than a scan of Trade Me. I'm currently asking $1750 plus postage or pickup in Wellington. Comes in the original box and I'll include a USB-C cable and Samsung fast charger.