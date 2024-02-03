Dell Precision 5530 Laptop



NOTE: The Keyboard is faulty. Every key works if you type slowly however if you type at a moderate pace not all key presses are not always recognized. You'll either need to replace the keyboard (Google suggests these are $50~ on Amazon) or use an external keyboard.



Intel Core i7 8850H (6 Core 12 Thread)

32GB DDR4 Memory

512GB nvme SSD

Nvidia Quadro P1000 4GB GPU

15.6" 1920x1080 display

Windows 11 Pro (Windows 10 Pro COA)

Original Dell 130w Charger

Battery health is good. 48,883mWh or the original 55,997mWh

Just under 5 years old (Purchased July 2019)

Apart from the mentioned keyboard issue everything else works without an issue, This model seems to go for around $1100~ on Trademe, Given this needs a keyboard replacement (Following the Dell guide this could be a fairly cheap DIY fix for someone who interested) I am wanting $700ono



Pickup from Pukekohe or I'm happy to courier at the buyers expense.













