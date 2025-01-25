Samsung's S24 Ultra, S23 Ultra, Watch Ultra, Watch6 Classic & Watch5 Pro for sale.

All in excellent used condition, except the S23 Ultra which I'd call "good" - details below. I'll aim to get photos up during the weekend. Trade Me seems to be a useless way to gauge value these days, so I'm just putting a finger in the air around prices. No burn-in on any of the displays.

All of these were purchased at launch, and I'll share details with the buyer where warranty is still relevant. Pickup in Wellington or postage is extra.

_____

-S24 Ultra: Titanium Grey, 256GB. $1800

As new condition with original box. Dbrand skin on the rear from day 1. Pitaka Pinbutton case with 3 programmable NFC tags embedded in the case - lets you use Modes and Routines to customise what those three buttons do. E.G. one of them turns my smart home to sleep mode, which changes lights/display scale and font size/earbud EQ/and so on, all from a physical button press on the case. It's pretty cool but obviously only fits the S24 Ultra form factor. Battery health 99%.

-S23 Ultra: Green 512GB. $900

Physical condition is good other than a few grain-of-sand-sized chips on the front glass that aren't really visible in normal usage - depending on your OCD. There's a larger chip on the bottom right of the display glass, but it's been there for 18 months and hasn't become any worse over time. I think a replacement screen is around $300 if you wanted to go that way, but don't quote me. I'll post photos when my wife gets home later. Battery health 96%.

-Watch Ultra: Titanium Grey LTE. $850.

As-new condition with original box, cable, orange rubber band, and an aftermarket black strap.

-Watch6 Classic: Black 47mm (non-LTE). $350

As-new condition with used black rubber band and cable. Battery gets around a full day of activity, but was never as good as the previous generation.

-Watch5 Pro: Grey Titanium 45mm (non-LTE). $250

As-new condition with used grey rubber band and cable. Excellent battery that still lasts a couple of days before charging. Wish they had kept this battery life in the later models!

_____

Please PM me if you're interested in anything.